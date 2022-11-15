Madonna calls for people to 'stop bullying' her after 50 Cent called her a 'grandma' in an Instagram post

Madonna at the Marni Spring runway show in September 2022. Fairchild Archive/WWD/Getty

Madonna posted an Instagram Story that read, "Stop Bullying Madonna For Enjoying Her Life."

This follows 50 Cent making fun of her lip-syncing to a Baby Keem song on her social media.

50 shared an article on his Instagram that labeled her TikTok video "pathetic."

Madonna and 50 Cent are back to trading barbs with one another online.

The latest episode happened after the Material Girl posted a video on her Instagram and TikTok earlier this month lip-syncing to a track by rapper Baby Keem.

50 Cent. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

50 Cent reacted by posting a screenshot of an article on his Instagram on November 6, that is headlined: "Madonna using rap music for clout on TikTok is pathetic and truly disturbs my spirit."

He wrote in the caption: "I told y'all grand ma was on bullshit! like a virgin at 64. LOL"

This was followed by the pop star posting her own Instagram Story of a photo of herself with text over it that read: "Stop Bullying Madonna For Enjoying Her Life."

Instagram/@Madonna

This is not the first time the pop icon and rapper have faced off online.

Last year, 50 Cent went after Madonna after she posted a photo of herself on a bed wearing lingerie.

The rapper reshared the pic and captioned it: "Yo this is the funniest shit! LOL."

He added: "That's Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out, if she don't get her old ass up. LMFAO."

Madonna then posted a pic of the two together back in the early 2000s with the caption: "Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend. Now you have decided to talk smack about me. I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult."

50 Cent later apologized for his comments.

Read the original article on Insider