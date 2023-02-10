Madonna Was Criticized For Her Appearance At The Grammys, And She Responded In A Really Powerful Way

Storyful

A woman who was sitting on the ground during a work break in Queensland, Australia, noticed a snake slither under her legs, video posted to social media shows.Footage filmed by Anthony Harrison captured the moment a snake makes its way towards Ayla and glides beneath her outstretched legs, pausing briefly before moving away from her.Harrison told Storyful that the pair work as snake catchers and the snake in the video was one they had just caught at a job.“After the release we sat down to have a break and he came back to check us out. Instead of getting up and moving around, Ayla stayed sitting and we used the opportunity to show people how to handle the situation if a snake is right near you,” said Harrison. Credit: Anthony Harrison via Storyful