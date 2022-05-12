Madonna defends her explicit NFTs depicting the singer fully nude: 'I'm giving birth to art and creativity'

The Material Girl isn’t hung up about the latest backlash she’s receiving.

At 63, Madonna managed to make jaws drop once more after she teamed up with digital artist Beeple to create an NFT that leaves little to the imagination.

The NSFW graphics depict the singer fully nude while giving birth to butterflies, insects and trees. The collection also includes a 3D model of her vagina.

Madonna, seen here with Colombian singer Maluma (R) in April of this year, bared all for her NFT collection titled ‘Mother of Creation’. Photo by FREDY BUILES/AFP via Getty Images

The pop star took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a new interview she did with Beeple creator Mike Winkelmann. In it, she defends the body-baring graphics which are titled "Mother of Creation."

"I’m doing what women have been doing since the beginning of time, which is giving birth," the mother of six explained. "But on a more existential level, I’m giving birth to art and creativity and we would be lost without both."

The proceeds from the NFT will support charities National Bail Out, V-Day and Voices of Children.

The Material Girl is a mom of six. Photo by Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

"I think it’s really important that a lot of thought and conversation went into creating these videos," the "Like a Virgin" crooner explained.

She then went on to explain her vision behind the explicit artwork.

"I say we need a forest with creepy crawly bugs coming out of me," said Madonna. "Not often does a robot centipede crawl out of my vagina."

Madonna has sold 335 million records during her decades-long career. Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images

"My journey through life as a woman is like that of a tree," she continued. "Starting with a small seed, always pushing against the resistance of the Earth. The endless weight of gravity."

The star also revealed that the purpose of the NFT was "to investigate the concept of creation, not only the way a child enters the world through a woman’s vagina but also the way an artist gives birth to creativity."

Madonna, whose last album was 2019’s "Madame X," has sold 335 million records worldwide throughout her decades-long career.