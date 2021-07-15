Madonna documentary coming to streaming Paramount+ this fall

FILE - Madonna appears at the 11th annual Billboard Women in Music honors in New York on Dec. 9, 2016. Streaming service Paramount+ has landed a documentary that offers a glimpse into the personal life of Madonna and her work on the road.The streaming arm of ViacomCBS said Thursday that “Madame X” will make its debut in the U.S., Latin America, Australia, Nordic countries and Canada beginning Oct. 8. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARK KENNEDY
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — Streaming service Paramount+ has landed a documentary that offers a glimpse into the personal life of Madonna and her work on the road.

The streaming arm of ViacomCBS said Thursday that “Madame X” will make its debut in the U.S., Latin America, Australia, Nordic countries and Canada beginning Oct. 8.

Filmed in Lisbon, Portugal, the film “captures the pop icon’s rare and rapturous tour performance,” according to a press release. It features 48 on-stage performers including Madonna’s children, musicians and dancers from around the globe.

The film will take “viewers on a journey as compelling and audacious as Madonna’s fearless persona Madame X, a secret agent traveling around the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom and bringing light to dark places.”

It will come 30 years after the pop star's groundbreaking documentary “Truth or Dare,” chronicling her life ­during her Blond ­Ambition world tour. Her last album, also called “Madame X,” hit the top spot of the Billboard 200 chart in 2019.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Madonna’s ‘Madame X’ Concert Film to Premiere on Paramount+

    Documentary about tour in support of 2019 album arrives October 8th on streaming service

  • Vikings CB Jeff Gladney’s case has grand jury date of July 22

    Prosecutors will present the case against Vikings CB Jeff Gladney on July 22.

  • We’re not virus police, French cafes say of new COVID pass

    French restaurant owners and workers are as worried as anyone about the coronavirus — but they’re also concerned that new mandatory COVID passes will turn them into virus police instead of purveyors of culinary pleasures. Starting next month, all diners in France must show a pass proving they’re fully vaccinated, or recently tested negative or recovered from the virus. Les Bancs Publics sits on a street corner on the canal that wends through northeast Paris, a neighborhood popular with young people who gather in its many cafes or on the banks of the canal, drinking and listening to music.

  • Madonna ‘Madame X’ Documentary to Premiere in October on Paramount Plus (TV News Roundup)

    Paramount Plus will premiere Madonna’s new documentary, “Madame X,” on Oct. 8. “Sharing my vision with global audiences has been profoundly meaningful to me,” Madonna said. “The opportunity to bring its message and the incandescent artistry of all involved to an even wider audience comes at a time when music is so deeply needed to […]

  • Texas Democrats Meet With U.S. Senators As Window Narrows To Protect Voting Rights

    The state lawmakers who fled for Washington to hold off an anti-voter bill said that Texans' voting rights "live on borrowed time" and that Congress must act.

  • How Accurate Is New York's COVID Death Toll?

    For more than a year since the coronavirus outbreak, New York state officials have stuck with an approach that has allowed the state to report a lower and incomplete death toll. The number of deaths reported on the state’s online dashboard, and during Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s numerous coronavirus briefings, only includes people who died at hospitals, nursing homes and adult-care facilities, but not at home or prisons, for example. The toll also includes only deaths that were confirmed with a coronavi

  • Golf-Driving well the key for Johnson's British Open bid

    Dustin Johnson has good memories of Royal St George's after finishing tied second at the 2011 British Open and the world number one is confident of going one better this year. The 37-year-old American won the Masters in November, his second major title, and believes he is playing well enough to make a strong challenge for the Claret Jug this week. Johnson finished three shots behind Northern Ireland's Darren Clarke at Sandwich in 2011.

  • White House Plans Ransomware Task Force: Report

    The White House is reportedly planning to launch a ransomware task force that will examine ways of limiting cryptocurrency payments, among other tasks.

  • Candace Parker to be the first woman on NBA 2K cover

    Luka Dončić will be featured on the cover of NBA 2K22, the latest installment in the best-selling video game franchise.State of play: Candace Parker fronts the "WNBA 25th Anniversary Edition" of the game, making her NBA 2K's first female cover athlete.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThree legends — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki and Kevin Durant — front the "NBA 75th Anniversary Edition."Past NBA 2K cover athletes:2021: Dami

  • Why COVID-19 vaccine incentives didn't really work: Experts

    After more than two months of trying to woo hesitant Americans to get COVID-19 vaccines with cash, free beer and other prizes, health data and experts suggest those incentives failed to move the needle forward appreciably in many cases, and in some had no impact at all. "A small proportion responds to the incentives, but they are definitely not a panacea," Dr. Kevin Schulman, a professor of medicine and economics at Stanford University's School of Medicine and Graduate School of Business, told ABC News of the national vaccine situation. There was some initial thought that lotteries, in particular, would be effective given their appeal to some people who were also hesitant to get vaccines, experts told ABC News.

  • Merkel brings message of stability to US on farewell visit

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel left Wednesday for Washington on what is likely to be her last official visit , carrying a bag full of issues to discuss with President Joe Biden and an overarching message for Berlin's close ally: you've got a friend. The veteran German leader is expected to discuss the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the rise of China and a Russian gas pipeline that Washington opposes during her meetings Thursday with Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and other senior U.S. officials.

  • India's ban on Mastercard to hit banks' card operations, income - sources

    India's decision to ban Mastercard Inc for non-compliance with data storage rules has unsettled the country's financial sector as it will disrupt banks' card offerings and hit revenues, payments and banking industry executives told Reuters. Wednesday's central bank order followed similar action in April against American Express, but Mastercard is a much bigger player in the Indian market, where many lenders offer cards using the U.S. firm's payments network. A Reuters analysis of online card listings of 11 domestic and foreign banks in India showed Mastercard accounted for about a third of roughly 100 debit cards on offer, and more than 75 credit card variants used its network.

  • Five most important players for MLB's second half: Yankees count on DJ LeMahieu in AL East race

    With the second half starting Thursday, USA TODAY Sports examines five of the most important players in the months to come.

  • MLB betting: How have American League divisional odds shifted since Opening Day?

    As the second half of the Major League Baseball season approaches, plenty has changed from an odds perspective.

  • Why the Vikings offensive line might not be better next season

    Here's why the Vikings offensive line may actually not get better.

  • Darcey & Stacey Silva Tease "Hardest" Parts of Transformative Darcey & Stacey Season 2

    The 90 Day Fiancé alums are still twin BFFs despite their many ups and downs. Find out what Darcey & Stacey Silva had to say about season two of their hit series, Darcey & Stacey.

  • At 58, Demi Moore's Abs Look Stronger Than Ever In Her Bikini Selfie On Instagram

    Oh hi G.I. Jane.

  • Kesha Wore a Naked Dress With a Thong at the Neon Premiere of Pig

    The naked dress trend lives on.

  • 'GMA' Fans Are Showing Michael Strahan Support After His Instagram About His Daughter

    Michael's followers are in awe.

  • Carrie Underwood Took Her Washboard Abs And Bikini Fishing In New Instagram Photos

    No doubt her strong muscles helped reel in a big one.