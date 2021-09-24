Madonna: Florence Pugh is 'on the list' to play me

Yahoo Entertainment

Part one of The Masked Singer Season 6 premiere Wednesday left us on a cliffhanger following the unmasking of the Octopus, who was eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard. Fortunately, during part two Thursday night, they wasted no time revealing who was under the Mother Nature disguise, and it turned out to be actress Vivica A. Fox. However, Fox's reveal wasn't the most shocking part of Thursday's episode. It was actually the elimination of the Puffer Fish, who had given a fun underwater performance of Dua Lipa's "Levitating," that had viewers at home saying: WTF? The Puffer Fish was revealed to be iconic R&B singer Toni Braxton! The judges seemed absolutely heartbroken to be sending home the “Un-break My Heart” legend. Jenny McCarthy-Walhberg even yelled, “I quit!” But really, it was understandable that the voting audience wasn’t entirely impressed by Toni’s voice during her brief Masked Singer run. Her vocals often seemed mush-mouthed and garbled, so much so that the judges were convinced she was deliberately disguising her iconic voice. As it turned out, Toni was wearing a face mask under her rhinestoned fish-head for extra COVID protection, because she was skittish about performing in public again -- and that was why she sounded so muffled and not at the peak of her singing powers. Regardless, it was hard to believe that Toni Braxton didn’t make it to this season’s finale.