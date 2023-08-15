Madonna will perform her rescheduled show at Ball Arena next March

TechCrunch

Substack is adding a new feature to make its platform feel more like a social network, as the company announced on Tuesday that users can now follow writers. The company says that since launching its Twitter-like Notes feature in April, following has been one of the most requested features from writers and readers. "Following helps writers grow their audience via the Substack network, which is already home to millions of the world’s most valuable readers," Substack wrote in a blog post.