Madonna says her son David borrows her clothes and 'looks better' in them than she does

Madonna on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." NBC/Contributor/Getty Images

In an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Wednesday, Madonna told the host that her son David Banda borrows her clothes.

"He could put on any outfit and look swag as you-know-what," the singer told Fallon. "It's really irritating."

The "Vogue" superstar is a style icon in her own right, and has accumulated many legendary and statement-making fashion moments over the years.

"He wears my clothes and looks better in them," she continued, adding that he looks great in a dress.

David Banda (left) and his mother Madonna (right) at the WBA World Lightweight Championship. Cassy Athena/Contributor/Getty Images

On May 28, Banda went to the WBA World Lightweight Championship wearing a red Adidas x Gucci column dress that gave a nod to one of his mother's most iconic looks of the 1990s. She wore the Laura Whitcomb-designed dress to the 1993 premiere of "Sleepless In Seattle."

Much like the original, the newer dress featured a V neckline, Adidas white stripes running down the sides and shoulders, and a daring thigh-high slit.

Gucci confirmed in an Instagram caption that the newer version was inspired by Madonna's original look, and called Banda's outfit "a past-meets-present moment."

