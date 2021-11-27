Madonna shares sweet family snapshots of her kids at Thanksgiving

Madonna made sure she was surrounded by family to kick off this holiday season!

The 63-year-old pop icon singer shared a video montage on Instagram of her Thanksgiving celebration on Friday, Nov. 26, set to Sly and the Family Stone’s songs “Family Affair.” The video’s thumbnail included a glam shot of the family dressed to the nines, with Madonna posing in the middle of five of her children: David Banda, 16, Lourdes Leon, 25, Mercy James, 15, and twins Estere Ciccone and Stella Ciccone, 9.

Madonna celebrated Thanksgiving 2021 with five of her children this year: Lourdes Leon, David Banda, Mercy James and twins Estere Ciccone and Stella Ciccone. (Madonna / Instagram)

Absent from the festivities was Madonna’s 21-year-old son with ex Guy Ritchie, Rocco.

The minute-long montage consisted of plenty of clips from the day, including behind the scenes moments of cooking in the kitchen, some family fun playing outside, and dinnertime with the whole family. At one point, Madonna can be seen sharing a sweet dance with David in the dining room, both bowing to one another at the end. The montage ended with the family getting in place to take the photo used at the video’s thumbnail.

“It’s a Family affair 💛🍁💛🍂💛,” Madonna captioned the post before adding the hashtags, “#givingthanks #slyandthefamilystone.”

Fans and friends alike loved seeing the singer surrounded by her family for the holiday.

“We love this beautiful family,” one fan commented.

Another added, “The family who play together, stay together.”

“Your family looks so happy,” one fan pointed out while another commented, “Family, our roots, our love, our future, us.”

On her Instagram Stories, Madonna shared dozens of photos from her Thanksgiving celebration with her family, all captioned with the same message, “Giving Thanks 💛🦃💛🍂💛.”

Madonna with her twins Estere and Stella. (Madonna / Instagram)

The photos included some aesthetic shots of their holiday tablescape, adorned with festive decorations and napkins.

The table! (Madonna / Instagram)

She shared two snaps of some of her guests for the evening, including photography duo Luigi Murenu and Iango Henzi and photographer Steven Klein. Other photos included some behind-the-scenes shots of her children, either posing with one another or with their mother for the special occasion.

Madonna with son David Banda. (Madonna / Instagram)

It’s not often that Madonna gives such a large sneak peek into her family life, including her children. Back in August, the pop icon shared some rare photos on Instagram of her eldest son, Rocco, to celebrate his 21st birthday.

A couple of months prior, to celebrate her father Silvio Ciccone’s 90th birthday, she shared an Instagram video which included videos and pictures of her kids celebrating their grandfather’s milestone birthday on his vineyard in Michigan.

“He taught me the importance of hard work and earning one’s way in life.............Again I thank you,” she wrote in part about her father. “It was so special to spend your 90th birthday with you and my children in your vineyard.”

For Thanksgiving last year, Madonna celebrated similarly to 2021: surrounded by all of her children. She shared a video montage on Instagram set to Nina Simone’s “Love Me Or Leave Me” which included a sweet clip of the family posing for a photo, followed by a few brief clips of the family hanging out, and one of her son, David, playing his guitar.

“A Beautiful Souvenir .............Giving Thanks,” she captioned the post.