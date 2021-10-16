Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon has brutal response to question about Met Gala

Lourdes Leon has a thing or two to say about the famed Met Gala.

Leon, Madonna’s oldest child, kicked off her feature for Interview magazine with Debi Mazar with a hot take about the annual star-studded event. When asked if she had fun at the Met Gala back in September, the 25-year-old began with a stream of consciousness as she entered her hotel room before she registered Mazar’s question.

“Did I have fun at the Met Gala?” she pondered before diving into her brutally honest response. “I’m really grateful to have been able to go. Maybe because it was my first time, but it felt crazy. You’re just shoved into a room with all these famous people and you’re supposed to talk to them and be their friend, even though you don’t f—king know them. That’s not my vibe.”

The former “Younger” star inquired about the event, asking, “Do you just stand around and tell each other how great you all look? Do you eat dinner?”

“I’m sure it’s fun if you’re someone who is friends with a lot of famous people, but I’m not,” Leon explained. “I didn’t know who the f—k to talk to. I felt so awkward that I literally called my boyfriend in the middle of it, but the dinner was fine. I mean, I was sitting with Jeremy O. Harris, who I love, and Irina Shayk, who I love a lot. She’s so funny.”

On the celebs she despises, she later said, "I hate TikTok people. It’s something I can’t explain. Maybe there’s something I’m not fully understanding about it."

In the same interview, Leon opened up about what it was like growing up with pop icon as her mother. The model admitted that she's fiercely protective of her famous mom. Mazar even recalled one story when she saw a woman ask Leon, “Oh my God, are you the daughter of Madonna?” to which she replied with, “What’s your mother’s name?”

"It’s really funny to me," Leon said. "People are always really taken aback when I say that, because it’s like, 'B-h, don’t talk about my mom if you don’t want me to talk about your mom. You want to call my mom a whore? OK, your mom is a whore.' If you feel like you have the right to comment on my mother, then I’m going to do the same to you."

Earlier this year, Leon discussed her independence as a young adult with Vogue in August, telling the magazine that she paid for her own college tuition and lives in the Brooklyn neighborhood Bushwick.

“People think I’m this talentless rich kid who’s had everything given to her, but I’m not,” she said.

Despite this, she and her mom have a tight-knit relationship. Leon revealed one piece of advice that her mom gave her about life that she’s carried with her.

"She said something to me recently that has really stuck with me. I’ve been so concerned with making a decent living, and wanting to live more luxuriously than I was when I first graduated and wasn’t earning a lot of money," she said. "She was like, 'Remember, this s-t is not real. It’s not about the money or your face or how hot you look. It’s about what you’re bringing into the world and what you’re going to leave behind.' That always shakes me awake when I get too caught up in everything."

Their love for one another truly translates into real life. Leon, who celebrated her 25th birthday on Thursday, Oct. 14, received a touching birthday message from her mom on Instagram. The “Like a Virgin” singer shared a video montage of Leon set to “La Vie En Rose,” penning a sentimental note addressed to her daughter.

“Since the day you arrived on this earth you have been giving all who come into your orbit a little show,” the caption read. “You are a stick of dynamite wrapped up in a melting Heart!! Happy Birthday to my Rebel Princess!! The World is not big enough to contain the LOVE I have for you!”