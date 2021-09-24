Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon made her second runway appearance at Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show

Madonna's daughter, Lourdes "Lola" Leon, returned to the runway in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show. Craig Barritt/Getty

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show aired on Amazon on Friday.

Madonna's daughter, Lourdes Leon, appeared in a latex bra with matching underwear and thigh-high socks.

Leon's first walked in Gypsy Sport's New York Fashion Week show in 2018.

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon, who goes by Lola, is getting back into fashion shows.

Leon made her runway debut in 2018 when she walked in Gypsy Sport's Spring 2019 show during New York Fashion Week, according to W Magazine. Two years later, the 24-year-old model is back as part of Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show, which is available to stream on Friday on Amazon Prime.

Lourdes "Lola" Leon took part in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon

Leon made an appearance in a latex bra with matching underwear, thigh-high socks, and clear heels. The look was paired with acrylic accessories including a belt, a necklace, hoop earrings, and a statement bracelet.

Leon is first seen walking down the hallways of The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles, California, which is where the fashion show was filmed. Later in the fashion show, she appears on a circular bed in an elevator.

Lourdes "Lola" Leon showed off her armpit hair and dancing skills in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon

During the show, Leon also showed off her armpit hair, which she has been known to embrace through the years. In 2017, Leon delighted fans when she showed off her armpit hair in a photo Madonna posted on Instagram.

Madonna herself has been known to show off her natural body hair many times throughout her career.

Leon is far from the only celebrity to walk in Rihanna's third Savage X Fenty show. The star-studded event also included appearances from Cindy Crawford, Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima, and Irina Shayk. The show also had performances by Daddy Yankee, BIA, Jazmine Sullivan, Normani, Jade Novah, and Nas.

Representatives for Lourdes "Lola" Leon and Savage X Fenty did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

