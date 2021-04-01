Madrid slows down vaccine jabs over Easter despite govt plea

  • People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus walk in downtown Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Spain is bracing for another potential sharp increase in coronavirus cases. And with the vaccine rollout being outpaced by the new more contagious variant of the virus, authorities are asking for citizens to intensify their precautions to "buy time" for the shots to arrive. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
  • People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus attend a mass at Santa Cruz church in downtown Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Spain is bracing for another potential sharp increase in coronavirus cases. And with the vaccine rollout being outpaced by the new more contagious variant of the virus, authorities are asking for citizens to intensify their precautions to "buy time" for the shots to arrive. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
  • A worker prepares to close a bar beside customers, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, March 31, 2021, as new measures against the coronavirus began in the Navarra province and other regions of the country where all bars without terraces will be closing to prevent the spread COVI-19. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
  • A worker prepares to close a bar in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, March 31, 2021, as new measures against the coronavirus began in the Navarra province and other regions of the country where all bars without terraces will be closing to prevent the spread COVI-19. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
  • A worker prepares to close a bar in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, March 31, 2021, as new measures against the coronavirus began in the Navarra province and other regions of the country where all bars without terraces will be closing to prevent the spread COVI-19. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
1 / 5

APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Spain

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus walk in downtown Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Spain is bracing for another potential sharp increase in coronavirus cases. And with the vaccine rollout being outpaced by the new more contagious variant of the virus, authorities are asking for citizens to intensify their precautions to "buy time" for the shots to arrive. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
·2 min read

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Madrid region halted COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday at health centers for four days so medical staff can rest over the Easter holiday, despite pleas from the national government not to halt the fight against surging infections.

The shutdown came as the country scrambles to make up for lost time in its national vaccination plan due to supply shortfalls.

Health Minister Carolina Darias last week urged regional authorities to keep vaccinating over the Easter break, saying it was “very important” to keep up the inoculation program. Spain, like other European Union nations, has had a surprisingly slow vaccine rollout that authorities blame on vaccine shortages.

In response to criticism from political opponents, which came about a month before a regional election, the Madrid regional government said its health centers stepped up vaccinations earlier this week to compensate for the closures.

It also noted that vaccine shots will still be administered at a city hospital and a city soccer stadium over the traditional Easter break.

Regional health chief Enrique Ruiz Escudero received his vaccination Thursday at the stadium and told reporters that Madrid had set a new record of daily COVID-19 vaccinations the previous day, at almost 35,000.

Thursday — also known as Holy Thursday to Catholics — was a public holiday in the Madrid region, and its health centers — which are inoculating people over 80 and those unable to care for themselves — stayed closed. They reopen Monday.

Spain's 16 other regions were reported to be administering vaccines as normal.

As of Thursday, Spain had fully vaccinated 2.6 million people, or almost 10% of a target group of 27.4 million that the government aims to inoculate by the end of September. Still, that is only 5.5% of the nation's total population. Spain has seen over 75,000 deaths in the pandemic.

Spain's daily number of new COVID-19 infections has edged higher in recent weeks. It has now surpassed what authorities consider the high-risk threshold of 150 infections per 100,000 inhabitants over 14 days.

Darias, the health minister, pleaded with people to be cautious over Easter, saying Spain needed to buy time to vaccinate people before a possible new surge in cases.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. weekly jobless claims unexpectedly rise

    The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, though the labor market recovery is gaining traction as economic activity picks up, driven by increased vaccinations and massive fiscal stimulus. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 719,000 for the week ended March 27, the Labor Department said on Thursday. The labor market appears to have turned the corner after shedding 306,000 jobs in December, thanks to the acceleration in the pace of inoculations, which is allowing more businesses to reopen.

  • If Grandma’s Had Her Second Vaccine, Is It Safe to Invite Her to Easter Dinner?

    After a long, hard year apart, is this holiday a chance to reconnect?

  • Time to go clothes shopping. How I lost 35 pounds during the COVID pandemic.

    The story of how my health took such a dramatic turn for the better amid the coronavirus lockdown dovetails with another healthy change in my life.

  • US jobless claims rise to 719K as virus still forces layoffs

    The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose by 61,000 last week to 719,000, signaling that many employers are still cutting jobs even as more businesses reopen, vaccines are increasingly administered and federal aid spreads through the economy. The Labor Department said Thursday that the number of claims increased from 684,000 the week before.

  • How can all schools safely reopen?

    In-person learning can start as long as schools operate safely, says the CDC. Jon Cherry/Getty ImagesThe question of when and how to open schools for full in-person learning in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the most consequential the U.S. currently faces. A wealth of evidence suggests that schools can provide in-person instruction with a very low level of risk when safety protocols are successfully implemented. So, what do school districts, teachers, families and students need to know? As an infectious disease epidemiologist with more than 15 years of research experience – and as co-editor of the COVID-19 Literature Situation Report, which produces a daily summary of the most relevant newly published and pre-print literature related to COVID-19 - I offer answers to some of the most urgent questions about how schools can safely resume in-person instruction. Some of this evidence is gleaned from preprint studies that may change after they are peer-reviewed. Will school make children more likely to transmit COVID-19? Infection with the COVID-19 virus has been less common in school-age children, especially those in elementary school, than among other age groups. Evidence from Florida, Utah, Missouri and elsewhere indicates that less than 1% of school-age children have had COVID-19, despite most being in school in person. Most cases have not been linked to school exposures. While school outbreaks have occurred, most have been small in scale. Transmission from an infected student to others in the household or community has been rare. While not definitively proved by scientific studies, indications are that elementary school-age children are less likely than older children and adults to transmit the COVID-19 virus to others. What about teacher and staff vaccinations? A first grade teacher puts out erasers at each desk in her classroom. Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images Spread of COVID-19 through in-person K-12 schooling has been limited, even without vaccinations. Teachers are now eligible to be vaccinated in all states in the U.S., which means that the risk to teachers and staff who are vaccinated, as well as to students and others who may not be willing or able to be vaccinated, is greatly reduced. No studies give us a magic number for the proportion of teachers and staff who need to be vaccinated before in-person learning can be implemented. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that in-person learning can start safely as long as other mitigation protocols like mask-wearing and adequate ventilation are in place. Vaccines offer an added level of protection. The vaccines currently approved for use in the U.S. under emergency use authorization are all highly effective at preventing mild, moderate and severe COVID-19 disease, and they also prevent infections. This means that these vaccines both protect the vaccinated person and reduce the risk of transmission from a vaccinated to an unvaccinated person. This is critical, because at this time there are no vaccines approved for use in those under the age of 16 in the U.S. Pfizer and Moderna have trials underway in adolescents and hope to have results by late spring or early summer. In the meantime, to protect students from infection, it will help to vaccinate as many adults as possible in schools. Transmission is far more common from teacher to student and teacher to teacher than from student to teacher. So far, research that has not yet been peer-reviewed shows that the vaccines approved for use in the U.S. have similar efficacy against the newly emerging variants of concern, especially in terms of preventing severe disease. Students enter a Bronx school in February 2021. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images What is the right amount of physical distancing? So long as people are wearing masks, there is no evidence that 6-foot physical distancing between students is more effective than 3-foot distancing. This led the CDC to shift its guidance to recommend a physical distancing of only 3 feet in classrooms. Three-foot distancing allows for much more flexibility in terms of classroom size and layout. Face masks are highly effective in reducing infection and transmission risk and are therefore a critical mitigation measure. In addition, early research suggests that keeping students in groups, or cohorts, and limiting contact among cohorts may reduce the potential for widespread transmission if a case occurs in a school. Cohorting can also minimize the number of students who would need to be quarantined. On the bus or other transportation Just as in the classroom, masks work when transporting students to and from school. Double-masking is probably best, especially in indoor spaces, including cars and buses. Ventilation with outside air – either by opening windows or avoiding ventilation that recirculates air – may help to reduce the risk of transmission in buses. Students should space out as much as possible, given the elevated risk of transmission seen among passengers sitting close to an infected individual on airplanes, although universal mask usage is likely to reduce the importance of physical spacing. While droplet and airborne transmission of the COVID-19 virus appear to be the dominant modes of transmission, hand-washing and using hand sanitizers before entering buses and upon exit may help reduce the risk of transmission through contact with contaminated surfaces. The gym, recess and after-school sports Growing evidence shows that kids can play sports and have recess if they are outdoors and players have no or low contact. Based on studies, including some that have not yet been peer-reviewed, activities such as soccer, tennis and cross-country are fine. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that athletes participating in indoor sports wear masks, except those participating in swimming and diving, cheerleading, gymnastics and wrestling, to prevent choking or suffocation. Some indoor sports, particularly wrestling and hockey, have been associated with large outbreaks. Also, outbreaks of COVID-19 have been associated with football teams. An important finding from a number of investigations is that many of the cases of transmission, including on football teams, appear to be linked to activities not directly related to the sport itself, such as meetings in enclosed spaces without masks, eating together and parties and social events. Are masks still required? A child wearing a face shield and mask stands in the cafeteria of Medora Elementary School in 2021. Jon Cherry/Getty Images Masks are likely to be a critical part of protocols to prevent COVID-19 in schools, at least until vaccines are universally available, including for children. Even then, the potential emergence of new variants that are resistant to existing vaccines may make mask usage a necessity for some time. Schools that have provided in-person instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic, including during periods of high community transmission, have experienced few widespread outbreaks directly related to school transmission when masks are used. This has been true in Florida, Massachusetts, Salt Lake City, England and elsewhere. In contrast, not wearing masks was a problem in schools in Sweden. In this Scandinavian country, younger secondary-school students returned to full-time, in-person learning without masks and with few other mitigation measures. Older secondary-school students continued with remote learning. Students and staff who went to school in person and without masks or other safety measures had a somewhat higher likelihood of having COVID-19 compared with those learning remotely, although the absolute risk was still quite low. How critical is soap or hand sanitizer? While the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has been detected on surfaces, touching those surfaces doesn’t appear to be the dominant route of transmission. Even so, hand-washing and using hand sanitizers are still good ideas. Face masks and physical distancing are more important, though. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Brandon Guthrie, University of Washington. Read more:How school lunch could improve when classrooms are full againDoes reopening schools cause COVID-19 to spread? It’s complicated Brandon Guthrie receives funding from the National Institutes of Health, the Washington State Department of Health, and Gilead Sciences.

  • Poor, homeless vaccinated by the Vatican

    The Vatican's unmistakable Swiss Guards ushered in buses of people on Wednesday (March 31) but it wasn't for Holy Week services.Instead the Vatican began vaccinating some 100 poor and homeless people who had been identified living in Rome.Cardinal Konrad Krajewski has been put in charge of charitable work by Pope Francis and he welcomed those chosen to receive their first doses as they arrived inside Paul VI Audience Hall.The Vatican state has already vaccinated a number of clergy members as well as workers, and is now offering support to the capital's most vulnerable. It hopes to offer the vaccination to over 1,000 people in the coming weeks. Italy is in the midst of another national lockdown, which is due to end after Easter.Vatican City, at 108 acres the world’s smallest state, began its inoculation programme last month and 84 year-old Pope Francis was among the first to get the jab. The pontiff has called for richer countries to help those more vulnerable receive their vaccination.

  • Less than half of Americans are members of houses of worship

    Forty-seven percent of Americans now say they belong to a house of worship, down from 70% in the mid-1990s and 50% in 2019. The polling giant has been measuring church membership since 1937 when nearly three-quarters of the population (73%) reported membership in a house of worship. RNS is solely responsible for this story.

  • Be humble, pope tells priests as he begins services leading to Easter

    Pope Francis urged priests to be humble like Jesus as he began three busy days leading to Easter - all scaled down because of the coronavius pandemic - with a Holy Thursday Mass. Holy Thursday is the day Christians commemorate the day Jesus instituted the priesthood. The pope, leader of the 1.3 billion Roman Catholic Church, said the Mass of the Chrism in a secondary part of St. Peter's Basilica for about 200 people instead of the nearly 10,000 in the past.

  • China's Ministry of Public Security – the 'coercive arm' of the Communist Party – is always watching

    Just a few blocks from the Yellow River that slices through Shanghai is a sprawling stone building in one of the city’s oldest districts. A sign, emblazoned with the words “Public Security,” stretches across the entrance. This is one of the thousands of stations in China that fall under the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) – some housed in mammoth buildings and others in mobile van units – responsible for law and order. Day-to-day, the MPS works to combat criminality in all its forms – homicide, theft, drugs, economic crime, counterterrorism. It also functions at the grassroots-level – conducting neighbourhood patrols, shooing away illegal street vendors, writing traffic tickets and ensuring social distancing compliance in restaurants. But in China, the MPS – with two million officers and a widespread network of branches – does much more than a regular police force. “The MPS – they aren’t just police,” said Samantha Hoffman, a senior analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, a think tank. “They’re there to protect the party-state as well, and Xi Jinping has made that clear... Ultimately, the MPS is loyal to the [Chinese Communist] Party, and must be loyal to the Party, just like any other part of the party-state.”

  • A hospital in Houston said it could fire staff if they refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine, making it potentially the first large US hospital to take such action

    Houston Methodist Hospital is mandating COVID-19 vaccines for its 26,000 employees. It said it will allow exemptions "in very rare cases."

  • Ranking Man City’s best options for Sergio Aguero successor

    Now that we know Sergio Aguero will officially leave Manchester City this summer, what are the best options in terms of his successor(s)?

  • Myanmar slides towards civil war as ethnic armies join urban protesters

    Myanmar’s neighbours may have shied away from decisively addressing the country’s crisis following a military coup, but they cannot prevent it approaching their own borders. Reports that both Thailand and India tried to repel refugees fleeing airstrikes and military brutality – only to backtrack under pressure – show the February 1 coup is already creating international ripples, and with growing signs of an impending civil war, the conflict has the potential to destabilise the region. As the killing of pro-democracy protesters spikes, about a dozen ethnic armed groups, who have historically waged insurgencies against the junta in their fight for more autonomy in outlying states, have condemned the coup and vowed to support the resistance movement. On Tuesday, the Three Brotherhood Alliance, a coalition of three guerrilla outfits including the powerful Arakan Army in western Rakhine State, said they would join protesters in what they have named a “spring revolution” if the military does not stop killing and honour calls to restore democracy.

  • Pope opens final Holy Week services, skips Last Supper rite

    Pope Francis opened the solemn final days of Holy Week with a morning Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica but planned to skip the traditional Thursday afternoon service that commemorates Jesus’ Last Supper with his apostles. The Vatican didn’t explain why the dean of the College of Cardinals, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, would preside instead over the Vatican's main Holy Thursday afternoon service.

  • UCLA's Johnny Juzang dreamed of something like this, but not this

    Johnny Juzang is the biggest piece in UCLA's run to the Final Four as the tournament's leading scorer.

  • After a long year of pandemic darkness, churches welcome Easter’s promise of light

    People are getting vaccinated. Schools are reopening. Plans are being made for later in the year. And for the first time in awhile, there’s a sense of hope.

  • Russia now requires all smartphones and devices in the country to have Russian software preinstalled

    Reuters said Russia viewed the new law as a way to help Russian software companies compete with international ones.

  • Officials found an unaccompanied 4-year-old boy walking toward the US border, as Biden faces a surge in migrant children trying to enter

    Mexico's National Migration Institute said the boy, from Honduras, was found alone and walking toward the US border near the Rio Grande river.

  • Pakistan decision on India trade deferred until Delhi reviews Kashmir status: foreign minister

    Pakistan's cabinet on Thursday put on hold a decision made by the country's top economic decision-making body to allow imports of cotton and sugar from neighbouring India until Delhi reviews its 2019 move to revoke the Kashmir region's special status, the foreign minister said. In an effort to cool local demand and prices, Pakistan's Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Wednesday gave the go-ahead for the imports, which was to have ended nearly two years of trade suspension between the nuclear-armed rivals. "It was a consensus opinion, including the prime minister, that as long as India doesn't review the Aug. 5, 2019, unilateral steps it took, it wouldn't be possible to normalise relations with India," Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said of the cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, which had to endorse the ECC's decision for trade to start.

  • Italy is making all health workers take the COVID-19 vaccine, and said anyone who refuses will be suspended without pay

    Unvaccinated healthcare workers have been blamed for a number of COVID-19 outbreaks inside several hospitals in Italy.

  • Bill Barr avoided Matt Gaetz in public while the DOJ was conducting its sex-trafficking investigation, report says

    The DOJ has since 2020 been investigating whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her travel to meet him.