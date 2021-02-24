Madrid's COVID vaccinated care home residents relish freedom on theatre trip

Nursing home residents and workers attend a special theatre show in Madrid

By Elena Rodriguez and Juan Antonio Dominguez

MADRID (Reuters) - Decked out in pearls, 106-year-old Felicisima de la Fuente is thrilled to be on her way to see a show at a Madrid theatre after nearly a year cooped up in a nursing home.

"I look so beautiful," she laughed from the minibus whisking her and fellow residents to the performance at the EDP Gran Via theatre. "This is a happy day because I haven't talked to people for a long time."

More than 200 residents and workers from nursing homes across the region were treated to the stand-up show by comedian Santi Rodriguez on Wednesday, after receiving both shots of the coronavirus vaccine.

During the first wave of the pandemic, the virus tore through Spain's care homes, killing about 43,000 people from March to May. Since then, residents have had to endure tough restrictions on movement and limited visiting rights.

Now, with almost all of the care home population fully vaccinated, Spain's most vulnerable are eager to regain their freedom.

"Contact with the outside is very necessary," said 93-year-old Inocencia Montanel.

"It felt a little strange. I used to go to the theatre or the movies a lot but after so many months away, I looked at myself and thought 'hey, I'm really here'."

(Reporting by Elena Rodriguez, Juan Antonio Dominguez and Sergio Perez; Writing by Nathan Allen, Editing by Andrei Khalip and Janet Lawrence)

Recommended Stories

  • Youngsters can sing again as Swiss start lockdown exit

    Switzerland's young people will be able to sing again from March 1, the government on Wednesday, as it announced the first phase in a cautious easing from COVID-19 restrictions. The cabinet, conscious of the impact the lockdown and social distancing is having on the psychological health of youngsters, said it was allowing sports and cultural activities for under-20s to resume, raising the age limit from 16. Switzerland said in December it was banning singing to check the spread of the coronavirus.

  • Leah Holland's Pre-Pandemic Tattoo Wins For Worst Timing Ever

    The Kentucky resident declared herself the winner of a TikTok challenge for "dumbest tattoo."

  • Jennifer Garner And Mark Ruffalo Reunite And Fans Demand A '13 Going On 30' Sequel

    “Starting a petition for a 13 Going On 30 sequel IMMEDIATELY. We’ll worry about the concept later,” one person wrote.

  • Daniel Prude: No charges for US officers over 'spit-hood' death

    Officers in New York were filmed using a hood to restrain Daniel Prude until he stopped breathing.

  • Ex-SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh pleads guilty to conspiracy tied to failed nuclear project

    Marsh was “not Bernie Madoff,” a federal prosecutor said during a hearing where March pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to hide the failures of a nuclear construction project from investors, regulators and the public.

  • 'Gets right into those deep, painful spots’: These powerful percussive massagers are up to 50 percent off today

    Reathlete massagers let you knead out knots and spasms in your neck, shoulders, back, legs, feet and more without pricey chiropractor visits.

  • DoD policy pick faces ‘critical’ confirmation hearing, says Reed

    Amid warnings from a top Senate Republican, President Joe Biden’s pick to become Pentagon policy chief, Colin Kahl, faces a make-or-break confirmation hearing next week, according to Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed.

  • Drunken driving charge against Bruce Springsteen dropped

    The government dropped drunken driving and reckless driving charges against Bruce Springsteen on Wednesday stemming from an incident in November, admitting that the rocker's blood-alcohol level was so low that it didn't warrant the charges. Springsteen pleaded guilty to a third charge, consuming alcohol in a closed area, the Gateway National Recreation Area. Facing a judge and more than 100 onlookers in a video conference, Springsteen sat next to lawyer Mitchell Ansell and admitted he was aware it was illegal to consume alcohol at the park.

  • Dollar Store Owner Shot 4 Times By Armed Robbers in Bay Area is Walking Again

    An Asian store owner who was shot multiple times in his lower body by a robber inside his shop last week in Vallejo, California is now able to walk again. Marc Quidit, 49, was shot by one of the armed robbers who entered their store, the Dollar Plus and Party Supply on Feb. 16 at around 7:20 p.m., NextShark reported.

  • Sweden steps up pandemic restrictions in bid to avoid third wave

    The Swedish government said on Wednesday it would reduce opening hours for all restaurants, bars and cafes as well as tighten limits on the number of people allowed in shops as it seeks to ward off a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. "The situation in Sweden is serious, we have a high spread of infection and it is increasing," Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told a news conference. Concerns about a possible third wave of the pandemic have been growing in Sweden in recent weeks as the number of new infections has risen, although deaths have come down significantly.

  • U.S. and Israel to reconvene Iran working group ahead of potential nuclear talks

    The United States and Israel have elected to reconvene a strategic working group on Iran, with the first round of talks on intelligence surrounding the Iranian nuclear program expected in the coming days, Axios has learned.Why it matters: President Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have sharply contrasting views of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, but the resumption of the working group is a signal that their governments are starting with a serious and professional dialogue rather than a political fight.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFlashback: The working group was established in the early days of the Obama administration following a White House visit from Netanyahu in 2009. The top-secret forum was even given a special code name.It was the main venue for strategizing over how to apply pressure to Iran during Obama’s first term, and it became the primary setting to air disagreements about the nuclear deal during Obama’s second term.During Donald Trump's tenure, the forum convened to discuss the U.S. withdrawal from the nuclear deal and to coordinate the "maximum pressure" campaign.The forum is headed by the U.S. and Israeli national security advisers — currently Jake Sullivan and Meir Ben-Shabbat — and includes top officials from across the various national security, foreign policy and intelligence agencies in both countries.Driving the news: Sullivan proposed the resumption of the working group in his first phone call with Ben-Shabbat on Jan. 23.Israel was engaged in an interagency disagreement over how to engage with the White House over Iran, and the decision of whether to accept the proposal was further delayed by Israel's domestic turmoil ahead of next month's elections.Behind the scenes: On Monday, Netanyahu held the first high-level interagency meeting on Iran with Minister of Defense Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, and the chiefs of the other national security and intelligence agencies.The meeting started with the various agencies providing updates on their engagements to date with the Biden administration, to provide a full picture of what had been discussed through the various channels, sources familiar with the meeting tell me.Next came proposals on how to engage with the Biden administration going forward. The directors of the Mossad intelligence agency and Israel Defense Forces both stressed the need for a quiet dialogue, free from public confrontations.The main action item was the decision to accept the proposal to resume the working group.What's next: The top Israeli priority in the first meeting — which will take place over a secure video conference system — is to lay out all the latest intelligence and data on Iran's nuclear program and assess whether the U.S. and Israeli intelligence pictures align.Israeli sources familiar with the issue say that a mutual intelligence baseline must be established before moving on to policy discussions.The state of play: Netanyahu swiftly expressed concern last Friday after Secretary of State Tony Blinken said the U.S. was prepared to begin nuclear talks with Iran aimed at restoring the 2015 deal.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • FDA analysis finds Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine is safe and effective

    The Food and Drug Administration's staff released a briefing document on Wednesday endorsing Johnson & Johnson's one-shot coronavirus vaccine as safe and effective.The latest: Assuming the FDA issues an emergency use authorization "without delay," meaning as soon as this weekend, White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients said J&J will have 3 million to 4 million ready for distribution next week. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's next: An FDA advisory panel will meet Friday to review the briefing document and vote on whether to recommend an emergency use authorization (EUA). The FDA will then decide on whether to accept the recommendation and issue the EUA, clearing the way for distribution in the U.S. to begin.Details: The shot was found to be 66.9% effective against moderate to severe/critical COVID-19 cases 14 days after vaccination, and 66.1% effective after 28 days. Against severe/critical cases, the vaccine was 76.6% effective after 14 days and 85.4% effective after 28 days.A large clinical trial showed no COVID-19 hospitalizations or deaths 28 days after patients received the vaccine."The analysis supported a favorable safety profile with no specific safety concerns identified that would preclude issuance of an EUA," FDA staff wrote.The FDA analysis also offered a breakdown of the efficacy of the vaccine in Brazil and South Africa, where more contagious variants of the coronavirus have been dominant.United States:Moderate to severe/critical: 72%Severe/critical: 85.9%South Africa:Moderate to severe/critical: 64%Severe/critical: 81.7%Brazil: Moderate to severe/critical: 68.1%Severe/critical: 87.6%Between the lines: Unlike Moderna and Pfizer's vaccines, which are the only two candidates that have received EUAs, the J&J vaccine is administered as a single dose and does not need to be stored at ultra-low temperatures — meaning the logistics for mass distributions would be far simpler.The big picture: The U.S. government has struck an agreement with J&J to provide 100 million doses by the end of June. More than half of the J&J doses sold thus far are destined for the developing world, with 500 million doses purchased by the global COVAX initiative and 120 million by the African Union.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Amnesty International revokes Navalny's status

    Amnesty International, the human rights NGO, says that it no longer considers jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny a "prisoner of conscience" due to past comments he made that it believes -- qualify as advocacy of hate.In a statement sent to Reuters Amnesty said, “some of these comments, which Navalny has not publicly denounced, reach the threshold of advocacy of hatred, and this is at odds with Amnesty's definition of a prisoner of conscience."Amnesty did not say what comments it was specifically referring to.But in the past he’s Navalny has been criticized for nationalist statements against illegal immigration and for attending an annual nationalist march several years ago.In a 2007 video, he called for the deportation of migrants to prevent the rise of far-right violence saying "We have a right to be (ethnic) Russians in Russia. And we'll defend that right." However, the Amnesty did go on record to say Navalny still should be released from jail and that he has committed no crime.It says he is being persecuted for his campaigning and outspoken criticism of President Vladimir Putin.He was arrested on his return to Russia last month following his near-fatal poisoning last year. Navalny is set to spend just over two-and-a-half years in jail for parole violations he called trumped up.His allies protested the move by Amnesty on Twitter.They included ally Ivan Zhdanov, who said: "the procedure for assigning and revoking Amnesty International status has proven extremely shameful."

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry never intended to leave the royal family

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex say they will continue to support their royal patronages despite not being allowed to do so as royals.

  • 10 Things in Politics: Who's blaming who over Capitol riot

    What we learned during the first major hearing into the Capitol riots. Plus, the latest on Tiger Woods' condition.

  • Liz Cheney says it needs to be made 'clear' the GOP isn't 'the party of white supremacy'

    Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) told her fellow Republicans on Tuesday that they must "ignore the temptation to look away" and make it "clear that we aren't the party of white supremacy." Cheney, the No. 3 House Republican, made her plea during an event hosted by the Reagan Institute. When supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, "you certainly saw anti-Semitism," Cheney said. "You saw the symbols of Holocaust denial ... you saw a Confederate flag being carried through the rotunda. We, as Republicans in particular, have a duty and an obligation to stand against that, to stand against insurrection." She is one of the few House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump last month, on a charge of incitement of insurrection. Earlier this month, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said a "9/11-type commission" will be created to investigate the Capitol attack, something Cheney supports. She wants investigators to take a "clear eyed look" at the baseless claims of voter fraud spread by Trump, his allies, and conservative news outlets, which Cheney said promoted these conspiracies and contributed "to a very dangerous set of circumstances." "The president and many around him pushed this idea that the election had been stolen," Cheney said. "And that is a dangerous claim. It wasn't true. There were over 60 court cases where judges, including judges appointed by President Trump and other Republican presidents, looked at the evidence in many cases and said there is not widespread fraud." More stories from theweek.comThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chumpLate night hosts laugh at Rudy Giuliani literally running from his $1.3 billion lawsuit, tie in CPACAmy Klobuchar shuts down Ron Johnson's conspiracy mongering at Capitol attack hearing

  • Republican leaders want to avoid a party civil war. Trump might have other ideas.

    In a two-page memo addressed to GOP donors, voters, leaders, and activists, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) declared: "The Republican Civil War is now canceled." It isn't clear if his fellow Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, are listening. Scott is chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and in the memo, first obtained by Fox News, he writes that Democrats control the White House, Senate, and House, but Republicans have a path to victory in 2022. To win, the GOP must move on from the "impeachment show" and stop with the infighting, he said, adding that a Republican Civil War "does not need to be true, should not be true, and will not be true." While Scott wants unity, not all Republicans are on the same page. After Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the No. 3 House Republican, voted to impeach Trump last month, she was censured by the Wyoming Republican Party and asked to resign. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) voted to acquit Trump, but still said there is "no question that former President Trump bears responsibility" for the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. This remark roused Trump, who had been flying under the radar during the trial. He called McConnell a "dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack," and said if Republican senators "are going to stay with him, they will not win again. Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again." Three GOP senators are retiring in 2022 — Richard Burr (N.C.), Pat Toomey (Pa.), and Rob Portman (Ohio) — and Scott has said the NRSC will support the remaining incumbents from primary challenges. Trump is letting people know he isn't done with McConnell, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted Tuesday. Last week, Trump and former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) met for golf and dinner, and people briefed on the day told Haberman "it did not go well." Trump reportedly had "retribution" on his mind, and was focused on McConnell and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), who did not go along with Trump's plot to overturn Georgia's election results. Perdue had been contemplating running again in 2022, but said Tuesday he won't. Although no longer in office, Trump still has the support of a majority of Republicans. A Suffolk University/USA Today poll of 1,000 Trump supporters conducted last week found that 46 percent would ditch the Republican Party and join a Trump party if he started one, with 27 percent saying they wouldn't and the rest undecided. A majority said they had more loyalty to Trump than the GOP, and 50 percent said the Republican Party should become "more loyal to Trump." More stories from theweek.comThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chumpLate night hosts laugh at Rudy Giuliani literally running from his $1.3 billion lawsuit, tie in CPACAmy Klobuchar shuts down Ron Johnson's conspiracy mongering at Capitol attack hearing

  • Hyundai to replace 82,000 electric-vehicle batteries over fire risk

    The South Korean carmaker is replacing batteries for huge numbers of Kona electric cars.

  • Mohammad Hafeez declines PCB central contract offer

    Twenty20 specialist Mohammad Hafeez has declined a central contract offer from the Pakistan Cricket Board. The allrounder “politely turned down” a contract offer in category C for 2020-21, the cricket board said Wednesday. “While I am disappointed, I fully respect his decision,” PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said in a statement.

  • Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher are one of Hollywood's most private couples. Here's a timeline of their 20-year relationship.

    Fisher has said being with Cohen is like "winning the lottery" ... even if she has to deal with his many shenanigans.