Madrigal's drug candidate reduces fatty liver in late-stage NASH trial

·1 min read

(Reuters) - Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday a late-stage trial showed that its experimental drug helped reduce liver fat and certain lipids in patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), an inflammatory disease of the liver.

Shares of the company were 18% higher before the bell.

The drug resmetirom was found to be safe and well-tolerated when given in doses of 80 and 100 mg once a day in the 972-patient trial.

"These positive results ... support our conviction that resmetirom has the potential to be the first medication approved for the treatment of patients with NASH and liver fibrosis," Chief Executive Officer Paul Friedman said.

NASH is a chronic liver disease characterized by excess fat, inflammation and cell damage in liver that can cause fibrosis or scarring of the organ, ultimately leading to cirrhosis or liver cancer.

It is estimated that about 5% of adults in the United States have NASH, according to the Liver Fondation, but there is no approved treatment for the ailment.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo and Dania Nadeem; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Aditya Soni)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Japan's Kowa says ivermectin showed 'antiviral effect' against Omicron in research

    Japanese trading and pharmaceutical company Kowa Co Ltd said on Monday anti-parasite drug ivermectin showed an "antiviral effect" against Omicron and other variants of coronavirus in joint non-clinical research. The firm has been working with Kitasato University, a medical university in Tokyo, on testing the drug which is used to treat parasites in animals and humans, as a potential treatment for COVID-19. The drug is not approved for treatment of COVID-19 in Japan and the U.S. Federal Drug Administration, the World Health Organization and the EU drug regulator have warned against its use.

  • ‘What’s going on with me?’ Canadian victims of mystery illness suffer alone

    A distressing neurological condition has afflicted dozens in New Brunswick – so why has the investigation slowed down? Johanne Boucher: ‘I can’t even order a coffee. All I can do is write. I don’t know what I have. The disease remains unknown.’ Photograph: Handout For more than two years, dozens of people in the Canadian province of New Brunswick have suffered from a distressing array of neurological symptoms, prompting speculation that they had fallen victim to an unknown degenerative illness.

  • New Research Hints at 4 Factors That May Increase Chances of Long COVID

    It is one of many mysteries about long COVID: Who is more prone to developing it? Are some people more likely than others to experience physical, neurological or cognitive symptoms that can emerge, or linger for, months after their coronavirus infections have cleared? Now, a team of researchers who followed more than 200 patients for two to three months after their COVID diagnoses report that they have identified biological factors that might help predict if a person will develop long COVID. The

  • This Super Common Breakfast Food Could Help You Get Your Blood Pressure Under Control

    With a mix of calcium, good bacteria and even protein, a spoonful of this dairy-based food just might help you combat hypertension.

  • NHS slimmers see ‘fantastic results’ in reversing Type 2 diabetes thanks to shakes and soups

    Slimmers put on an NHS regime of soup and shakes to reverse diabetes have lost an average of two stone in just three months, first results from trials show.

  • This Myth About the Spartans Just Got Blown Up

    GettyOn a crisp November morning in 1915, Harry Haiseleden, the chief surgeon at the German-American Hospital in Chicago, was awoken early in the day to consult on the case of a newborn, John Bollinger. Bollinger had some serious health issues that could be rectified by surgery, but Haiseleden decided that the disabled child should be allowed to die because if he lived he would become “an imbecile and possibly criminal.” This sad episode in the history of eugenics might go unnoted were it not fo

  • Letters to the Editor: Anti-vaxxers are losing their jobs. It's called 'consequences'

    With less than a quarter of eligible Americans still refusing their COVID shots, anti-vaxxers should not be surprised by a backlash.

  • Explainer-Scientists on alert over rising cases caused by Omicron cousin BA.2

    The highly transmissible Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus - the most common form of which is known as BA.1 - now accounts for nearly all of the coronavirus infections globally, although dramatic surges in COVID cases have already peaked in some countries. Scientists are now tracking a rise in cases caused by a close cousin known as BA.2, which is starting to outcompete BA.1 in parts of Europe and Asia. Globally, BA.1 accounted for 98.8% of sequenced cases submitted to the public virus tracking database GISAID as of Jan. 25.

  • The Boy Who Survived 73 Days of Pure COVID Hell

    Jenna Miller/TwitterThe X-rays showed that COVID-19 had trashed Trevor Hensley’s lungs, and the seventh grader was still struggling to breathe after nine days on maximum oxygen in a Missouri pediatric intensive care unit in early November.“Something you never want to hear your child say is, ‘I feel like I’m going to die,’” his mother Deb Hensley later told The Daily Beast.Over the next three months, her sweet-natured son would wage a ferocious fight for his life. Even with the efforts of a remar

  • Boomers have a drug problem, but not the kind you might think

    Some boomers are on multiple medications. Combinations of those drugs could have serious side effects. Getty Images / Sporrer/RuppBaby boomers – that’s anyone born in the U.S. between 1946 and 1964 – are 20% of the population, more than 70 million Americans. Decades ago, many in that generation experimented with drugs that were both recreational and illegal. Although boomers may not be using those same drugs today, many are taking medications, often several of them. And even if those drugs are l

  • An ICU nurse went viral for quitting after 19 grueling months of the pandemic. Now, he says he's more relaxed and is encouraging other healthcare workers to do the same.

    Andrew Hudson went viral for a video explaining why he quit nursing. Now he's a podcaster and digital artist, and encourages other nurses to quit.

  • Experts say the COVID-19 emergency could end this year. What would it look like?

    Despite pitched battles over masks and vaccines, life appears somewhat normal in many respects -- kids are going to school, people are going into work and large indoor gatherings and events are being held. During a press conference Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said the U.S. can get "sufficient control" over COVID-19 so it "does not disrupt us in society, does not dominate our lives, not prevent us [from doing] the things that we generally do under normal existence." This is because the virus will start running out of people to infect as people become immune and follow mitigation measures such as mask-wearing and testing if they have symptoms.

  • Dr. Loh: A flickering light at the end of the COVID tunnel

    Some readers of my columns have said I’m blaming the pandemic on the unvaccinated. They clearly don’t get the message about what I’ve been writing.

  • Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID and its causes

    More than a year after a bout with COVID-19, Rebekah Hogan still suffers from severe brain fog, pain and fatigue that leave her unable to do her nursing job or handle household activities. Long COVID has her questioning her worth as a wife and mother. Is this the new norm?’’ said the 41-year-old Latham, New York, woman, whose three children and husband also have signs of the condition.

  • Weeks into Florida's omicron wave, surge of COVID-19 deaths begins

    Florida logged 470 more fatalities among residents statewide in the past week, health officials reported, the biggest seven-day increase since Nov. 26.

  • Spotify makes changes as Harry and Meghan join calls to address COVID misinformation: Live updates

    Spotify said it would add an advisory directing listeners to a site with COVID-19 information to any podcast in which the topic was discussed.

  • Editorial: Unvaccinated lead us to an unwanted new normal

    Dr. Alina Alonso, director of the Palm Beach County Health Department: 'Just learn how to live' with it

  • Anti-vaxxer tells supporters the new COVID antidote is in 'urine therapy'

    Christopher Key is a known anti-vaxxer and called urine therapy the new antidote against COVID. Doctors say there is no research to support his claim.

  • This OBGYN Went Viral For Explaining What Would Happen If Roe V. Wade Is Overturned, And It's Incredibly Eye-Opening

    "They should not be so afraid of pregnancy that they feel pushed to this."View Entire Post ›

  • Want COVID-19? Sign up for world’s first COVID-19 challenge trial to evaluate immune response

    Oxford University is seeking volunteers for the world’s first medical trial that deliberately exposes participants to the original strain of the COVID-19 virus to evaluate how their immune response responds to the virus,