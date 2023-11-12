Madsen guides Boise State to 42-14 victory over New Mexico

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Maddux Madsen threw long touchdown passes in the first and second quarters to spark Boise State to a 42-14 victory over New Mexico on Saturday night.

Madsen connected with Austin Bolt for a 42-yard touchdown just four plays into the game for Boise State (5-5, 4-2 Mountain West Conference) and tight end Luke Voorhees ran for the two-point conversion and an 8-0 lead.

New Mexico (3-7, 1-5) answered with Jacory Croskey-Merritt's 5-yard scoring run, but George Holani had a 10-yard touchdown run on the final play of the quarter to put the Broncos up 15-7.

Croskey-Merritt scored on a 5-yard run to again get the Lobos within a point early in the second quarter. Madsen followed on the first play from scrimmage with a 74-yard scoring strike to Prince Strachan and Boise State pushed its lead back to eight.

Taylen Green added a 19-yard touchdown run, Jonah Dalmas kicked a 22-yard field goal with 3 seconds left and the Broncos took a 32-14 advantage into halftime.

Holani added a short touchdown run late in the third quarter. Dalmas kicked a 44-yard field goal in the fourth to cap the scoring.

Madsen completed 6 of 11 passes for 202 yards for the Broncos. Holani rushed for 96 yards on 16 carries. Jambres Dubar carried 15 times for 91 yards as BSU piled up 219 of them on the ground.

Devon Dampier totaled 200 yards on 17-of-26 passing for the Lobos. Croskey-Merritt finished with 73 yards on 15 rushes.

