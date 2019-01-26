Maduro Should Go

Decades from now, historians will note with irony that socialism was rehabilitated in the United States just as its full depravity came into view in Venezuela. That beleaguered South American country took its first steps on the road to serfdom in 1999, when Hugo Chávez was elected to the first of four presidential terms. The former military officer used Venezuela’s plentiful oil reserves to spread the wealth as he consolidated power, harassed dissenters, and joined forces with Castro. Chávez was more than a typical Latin American populist. His regime was the rallying place for the international, anti-American Left. His name became an ideology — Chavismo — based on revolutionary politics and centralized control. He was detestable.

And he died in 2013. Chávez’s successor, Nicolás Maduro, has been even worse. He’s Chávez without the mo. He accelerated Venezuela’s transition to authoritarianism while devastating its economy and people. “By May 2017, Venezuela’s minimum monthly wage wasn’t enough to meet even 12 percent of a single person’s basic food needs,” Enrique Krauze wrote last year. In 2018, inflation in Venezuela was 1 million percent. Maduro enrolled the country in a socialist diet plan: “A survey of 6,500 households by three prestigious universities,” Krauze noted, “showed that 74 percent of the population had lost on average 19 pounds in 2016.” Harvard economist Ricardo Hausmann estimates that at least 5.5 million Venezuelans have fled the country. They are the lucky ones.

Infant mortality has skyrocketed. Deaths from malnutrition are on the rise. Last December, a heartbreaking article by Meridith Kohut and Isayen Herrera concluded: “In a five-month investigation by The New York Times, doctors at 21 public hospitals in 17 states across the country said that their emergency rooms were being overwhelmed by children with severe malnutrition — a condition they had rarely encountered before the economic crisis began.” One pediatrician who visited a Caracas hospital told the Times, “Never in my life had I seen so many hungry children.” Venezuelans have come to learn, as so many millions before them, that “democratic socialism” is a mirage. Why? Because once you move beyond the welfare state, socialist planning and leveling require inequalities of power that lead to restrictions, rations, political monism, and despotism.

Last year, Maduro “won” reelection in a fraudulent contest boycotted by the opposition. Inauguration Day was January 10. But, since the result was invalid, the opposition-controlled National Assembly, the Venezuelan bishops, and 19 members of the Organization of American States, including the United States, declared Maduro’s presidency illegitimate. On Wednesday, President Trump took the extraordinary step of recognizing the president of the National Assembly, 35-year-old dissident Juan Guaidó, as Venezuela’s rightful leader. The largest anti-government protests of the Chávez–Maduro era ensued. At the time of writing, 14 people have died. Maduro is rattled. He has ordered U.S. diplomatic personnel out of the country — a direction we have ignored because it does not come from Guaidó. “All options, always, all options are on the table,” President Trump said the other day. The crisis will end when Maduro leaves Caracas for Havana and democracy and the rule of law are restored in Venezuela.

What we are witnessing is the birth of a “third force,” a People Power movement that seeks the end of autocratic socialist rule in Venezuela. By sanctioning Maduro’s government and backing Guaidó, President Trump has become an agent of freedom. He is performing the greatest of presidential roles — that of global leader for the advancement of popular sovereignty and equal natural rights. That is what makes our great-power adversaries so nervous. Look at who supports whom. Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Canada, Peru, Colombia, Paraguay, Ecuador, Guatemala, Costa Rica, and Honduras back Guaidó. Mexico, Bolivia, Cuba, China, Turkey, and Russia are for Maduro. Also Hezbollah. When Hezbollah is on your side, you’ve hit bottom.

The replacement of Maduro with Guaidó would help arrest the democratic recession that began in 2006. It would thwart China’s plan to gain a foothold in the Americas through economic assistance to Venezuela. And it would deprive the Cuban dictatorship of a key ally. Cuba arms and trains the colectivos, or paramilitary gangs, that terrorize the population. Its Communist leadership should pay for its reckless intervention. If Venezuelans can retrieve lost freedom, perhaps Cubans can too.