Maduro ally freed in Venezuela-US prisoner swap

STORY: In a major prisoner swap with the United States that involved freeing 10 Americans, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro personally welcomed home his ally, Alex Saab, in Caracas on Wednesday.

The Colombian businessman was facing bribery charges in the U.S., before he was granted clemency by President Joe Biden.

U.S. prosecutors had accused him of siphoning off some $350 million from Venezuela via the U.S., in a scheme that involved bribing Venezuelan government officials.

Saab has denied the charges, and on Wednesday, thanked the South American country for "never giving up".

In exchange, Venezuela agreed to free six Americans seen by the U.S. as wrongfully detained, along with four other Americans and at least 20 prisoners linked to the opposition.

Some of the released Americans landed at a U.S. military base in Texas on Wednesday.

"Free at last, free at last"

Earlier Biden told reporters, the U.S. also laid down specific requirements for democratic elections in Venezuela, and that Maduro has "agreed to all of them".

"It's okay because we are freeing Americans, people who are held illegally, and we made a deal with Venezuela to hold free elections. So far, they've maintained that requirement and that's it."

The deal is the result of months of talks between the two countries, mediated by Qatar.

The U.S. unveiled energy sanctions relief in October after Venezuela agreed to hold fair elections in 2024.

Although Wednesday's releases could be seen as a step by Maduro to comply with American demands, Saab’s return marks a victory for the Venezuelan leader, as his release was previously seen as unlikely.

Critics say the swap would further embolden Maduro and weaken Washington's credibility in the fight against corruption.

On Wednesday, Maduro said he hoped the two countries would find a way for "a process of respect, equal treatment and understanding".

Adding that: "Today a step has been taken that will hopefully contribute to that path.”