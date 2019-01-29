Maduro faces backlash from Chavistas amid Venezuela upheaval: ‘My hopes are set on a change’

Venezuela is facing an atypical moment: two men claim to be the country’s president.

On one side is Nicolas Maduro, the late Hugo Chavez’s handpicked successor, elected president in May 2018. A re-election that was widely derided as fraudulent, with opposition politicians barred from running and the electoral board run by Maduro loyalists.

On the other side is Juan Guaido, the 35-year-old engineer, who last week proclaimed himself interim president of Venezuela. Guaido was recently elected head of Venezuela’s national assembly, an institution stripped of its power by the government in 2017.

Guaido argues Maduro is an illegitimate leader. Maduro, for his part, insists his electoral victory was absolute and refuses to relinquish power, calling the situation a “coup”.

In the middle of this political crisis there’s an entire population who continue to live their lives in a mixture of doubt, fear and hope.

“That day I woke up confused,” says Erlys Figueredo, a 60-year-old caregiver. “People said we had a new president.”

Figueredo, who started waiting at dawn to buy a gas cylinder in Petare, a working-class neighbourhood in Caracas, seems more concerned about the line than politics.

Oil-rich Venezuela has been enduring an economic crisis since 2014, creating shortages of everything, including home cooking gas.

“I don’t know what is happening. I just know that Maduro is the one who has me like this: waiting in line forever.”

A few blocks away, waiting in another line, is Leida Blanco.

“The truth is that I don’t know that boy [Guaido],” says Blanco, 45, as she waits for the bus that will take her to work. “But it would be worth it to have hope in him.”

Blanco is originally from Colombia and works as a house cleaner. She says when she arrived in Venezuela 15 years ago “it was a prosperous country – now we can barely get by”.

Before taking the oath in front of thousands of supporters in Caracas, Guaido was relatively unknown, both inside and outside the country.

Felix Seijas, a political analyst and director of the Delphos polling agency, says that at the very beginning of the year Guaido was unknown to 97 per cent of people – by mid-January he was supported by 60 per cent of people surveyed.

“This is an important step to bring democracy back,” says Jesus Hernandez, a 33-year-old mechanical engineer who’s been actively campaigning for a change of regime for years.

“Venezuelans are on the street, they want this to happen and it’s finally happening.”

The interim presidency was recognised by the United States, at least until free and fair elections could take place. This was followed by a growing list of Latin American nations.

Maduro, who was sworn in for a second presidential term earlier this month, has the support of Russia, China, Turkey, Iran, Syria, Cuba, Nicaragua, El Salvador and Bolivia. He ordered US diplomats to leave the country, but agreed to keep a few of them in the Venezuela for a month.

“We do not have diplomatic and political relations with them. I broke them,” Maduro said on Sunday during an interview with CNN Turk.

Ever since Chavez was in office jokes have floated around Venezuela about the possibility of foreign intervention.

“Bienvenidos sean los marines” – Welcome marines – or “Yo los recibo personalmente en el puerto” – I will personally receive them at the port – have been, for long, common jokes in the streets. And especially so in recent days, since Donald Trump officially recognised Guaido as interim president.

On Monday, John Bolton, the US national security adviser, was pictured holding a note which read “5,000 troops to Colombia” during an announcement of fresh sanctions against Venezuela.

“At least if the United States intervenes we could get rid of Maduro,” says Zaida Rodriguez, a 56-year-old housekeeper from Valencia, with her tongue firmly in her cheek.

“Deep inside, many people in Venezuela flirt with the idea of an intervention,” says Andres Rondon, 62, a former diplomat and now a consultant.

“We are a country that has lost hope. There is nothing worse than losing hope, which is why many consider something as extreme as a foreign intervention,” he says, while insisting that for him that wouldn’t be an option.