Maduro hits out at US over sanctions on Venezuelan state oil firm

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a meeting with members of the Venezuelan diplomatic corp after their arrival from the United States, at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas - REUTERS

Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela's president, has hit out at the US after the Trump administration imposed sweeping sanctions on Venezuelan state-owned oil firm PDVSA.

The move is aimed at severely curbing the OPEC member's crude exports to the United States and at pressuring the socialist leader to step down.

Minutes before the announcement, Juan Guaido, the Venezuelan opposition leader who proclaimed himself interim president last week with US backing, said congress would name new boards of directors to the company and its US subsidiary, Citgo.

Mr Guaido, supported by the United States and most countries in the Western Hemisphere, says Mr Maduro stole his re-election and must resign to allow new, fair polls.

In a live national broadcast on Monday, Mr Maduro accused the United States of trying to steal US refining arm Citgo Petroleum, the OPEC member's most important foreign asset, which also manages a chain of US gas stations. He said Venezuela would take legal actions in response.

Opposition National Assembly President Juan Guaido, who declared himself interim president of Venezuela, prays next to his wife Fabiana Rosales Credit: AP More

In the first sign of serious retaliation, three sources with knowledge of the decision told Reuters that PDVSA had ordered customers with tankers waiting to load Venezuelan crude bound for the United States to prepay for the cargoes or they will not receive authorisation to fill the vessels or leave the ports.

The Trump administration sanctions stopped short of banning US companies from buying Venezuelan oil, but because the proceeds of such sales will be put in a "blocked account," PDVSA is likely to quickly stop shipping much crude to the United States, its top client.

"If the people in Venezuela want to continue to sell us oil, as long as the money goes into blocked accounts we will continue to take it, otherwise will we not be buying it," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at a White House briefing.

Oil at sea, already paid for, would continue its journey to the United States, he said. White House national security adviser John Bolton said at the briefing the measure would cost Mr Maduro $11 billion in lost export proceeds over the next year and block him from accessing PDVSA assets worth $7 billion.

While there are significant exceptions, such as rules that should allow Citgo to keep using Venezuelan crude in US refineries, the sanctions will likely cause some reordering of global oil flows as Venezuela seeks to sell elsewhere.

Gulf refineries that use Venezuela's heavy crude will have to look for alternatives to replace supplies. Despite a sharp decline in oil exports due largely to mismanagement of the industry and the economic crisis Venezuela remains the fourth-biggest vendor of oil to the United States, supplying some 500,000 barrels per day.

National Security Advisor John Bolton (L) and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin Credit: Getty More