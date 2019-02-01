Maduro’s Master Plan for Venezuela: Swapping 29 Tons of Gold for Euros with the UAE

P. H. Madore

Venezuela is moving a shipment of 29 tonnes of gold, worth approximately 1 billion Euros or 1.2 billion dollars, to the United Arab Emirates for sale. UAE will pay cash Euros for the trade, which has riled US officials currently engaged in dethroning Socialist President Nicolas Maduro. 3 tonnes were already shipped on January 26th, according to a source speaking exclusively to Reuters.

Euros for Liquidity

After a record financial crisis in the South American country, compounded by decreased oil production, the Venezuelan government plans to use the Euros to ensure liquidity for international trading. Trading has been all the more complicated thanks to US sanctions. The sanctions gun may now switch aim to the UAE and anyone else who transacts in Venezuelan gold, according to Senator Marco Rubio of Florida:


The US presently backs an alternative Venezuelan leader named Juan Guaidó. The US government is pressing harder and harder for Maduro to resign, which he has refused to do. Reports of government repression and general disorder have been flowing out of the country.

Read the full story on CCN.com.