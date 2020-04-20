Madwire® Brings Award Winning Software, Marketing 360®, to Canadian Market Through Torstar Partnership

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Madwire® announced today that it has entered into a partnership with Torstar Corporation, a Toronto-based media company, to help bring their award winning, powerful marketing software to the small business landscape in Canada.

Torstar will have exclusive access to Madwire's award winning software, Marketing 360®, and marketing capabilities across Canada. The partnership will allow Torstar to expand the suite of products that it offers to small- and medium-size businesses, and allow Madwire to break further into the Canadian market with the Marketing 360 software being offered to Torstar's roster of about 30,000 small businesses.

The Marketing 360 software ranges from a do-it-yourself to a full managed solution supported by a team of marketing professionals. The platform includes, payments and invoicing, website design, CRM, email marketing, social media management, reputation management, multi-channel advertising, and more.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with Torstar after a successful pilot. Our award winning software proved to be powerful and drive great results in the Canadian market," said JB Kellogg, Madwire's Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "This partnership will further enable us to help businesses grow and we look forward to equipping business owners in Canada with our combined solutions and technology."

About Madwire

Madwire is a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. Through it's brands - Marketing 360, Websites 360®, SpaceCraft™ and Top Rated Local® – they enable SMBs to do everything from build a website to accept payments, manage leads and customers, appointments, online reviews, social media, business listings, content marketing, multi-channel digital advertising campaigns and more. Madwire was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow. Madwire is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with an additional office in Austin, Texas.

About Torstar Corporation:

Torstar Corporation is a broadly-based media company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TS.B). Its businesses include the Toronto Star, Canada's largest daily newspaper, six regional daily newspapers in Ontario including The Hamilton Spectator, and more than 75 weekly community newspapers in Ontario; flyer distribution services and digital properties including thstar.com (with local editions in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Ottawa and Halifax), wheels.ca, toronto.com, save.ca, a number of regional online sites and eyeReturn Marketing. It also holds a majority interest in VerticalScope, a North American vertically-focused digital media company.

