Maersk lifts 2022 guidance as congested supply chain boosts rates

FILE PHOTO: Mobile cranes prepare to stack containers at Thar Dry Port in Sanand
Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
·2 min read

By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Shipping group Maersk on Tuesday raised its 2022 profit guidance after beating second-quarter revenue expectations as congested global supply chains boosted freight rates.

The shipping industry has seen record profits in recent quarters on a surge in consumer demand and pandemic-related bottlenecks in U.S. and Chinese ports which have prompted a spike in freight rates.

"Congestion in global supply chains leading to higher freight rates has continued longer than initially anticipated," the Copenhagen-based company said in a statement.

Maersk, often seen as a barometer for global trade, said it now expects underlying earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around $37 billion versus the $30 billion it forecast earlier.

The guidance is based on a gradual normalisation in ocean container shipping in the fourth quarter of this year. Its previous guidance was based on that happening early in the second half of the year.

Maersk, one of the world's biggest container shippers with a market share of around 17%, said in June that the cost of shipping goods was unlikely to abate anytime soon due to array of inflationary pressures.

Shares in Maersk opened 3.3% higher, trading at their highest level since early June, but down around 19% from an all-time high hit in mid-January.

Revenue in the second quarter stood at $21.7 billion, it said, above the $19.7 billion forecast by analysts in a poll gathered by the company.

Underlying EBITDA was $10.3 billion, compared to the $8.2 billion forecast by analysts.

"The strong result is driven by the continuation of the exceptional market situation within ocean (container shipping)," the company said.

Maersk is due to publish a full set of results for the second quarter on August 3.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Kirsten Donovan and Jason Neely)

Recommended Stories

  • Committee probing Toyota unit Hino blames company culture in false data scandal

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Hino Motors Ltd falsified emissions data on some engines as far back as 2003, a committee tasked by the automaker said on Tuesday, blaming a culture where engineers were not able to challenge senior staff. The committee composed of lawyers and a corporate adviser was set up by the Toyota Motor Corp unit after it admitted this year to falsifying data related to emissions and fuel performance of four engines. That internal culture made it easy for power harassment to happen and difficult for staff to feel "psychological safety", the committee said in a report.

  • Daimler refuse trucks were in cartel, EU court rules in damages case

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Refuse collection trucks were included in a European truck cartel the European Commission fined in 2016, the top EU court ruled on Monday, opening the door to claims from buyers of these vehicles. The case was referred to the EU court in relation to a claim in 2016 for damages by the German district of Northeim against Daimler over two refuse trucks it bought in 2006 and 2007. The claim followed a 2.93 billion euro ($3.00 billion) fine by the European Commission for truck producers, including Daimler, for participating in a cartel.

  • JPMorgan’s Kolanovic Says Peak Investor Hawkishness Is Now Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The outlook for US stocks is improving for the second half of the year on attractive valuations and as the peak in investor hawkishness has likely passed, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists.Most Read from BloombergYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads for TaiwanThe rate at which equity multiple

  • Gail’s Investors Raise $512 Million Fund Backed by Abu Dhabi

    (Bloomberg) -- Food industry entrepreneurs Henry McGovern and Steven Winegar, who’ve backed brands including craft bakery Gail’s and pasta chain Vapiano, have raised 500 million euros ($512 million) to invest in restaurants.Most Read from BloombergYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads for TaiwanMcGovern and Winegar have

  • BP boosts dividend after profit hits 14-year high

    LONDON (Reuters) -BP's second quarter profit soared to $8.45 billion, its highest in 14 years, as strong refining margins and trading prompted it to boost its dividend and spending on new oil and gas production. The strong performance caps a blowout quarter for the top Western oil and gas companies on the back of soaring energy prices that have increased pressure on governments to impose new taxes on the sector to help consumers. BP shares were up 3.6% at the opening of trading in London.

  • A2 Milk jumps before halt on FDA nod news, denies report

    The company had in May confirmed an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking permission to supply baby food to the country. A2 Milk's stock price shot up as much as 12.2% to NZ$5.60 to hit its highest level since April 5. The media report suggested that FDA approval could be received "as soon as this week."

  • World Factory Outlook Darkens With Weakening From Europe to Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- European factory activity plunged and Asian manufacturing output continued to weaken in July amid lingering supply-chain complications and a slowing global economy.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?Elon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaFrom Profits to Pay, JPMorgan’s Gold Secrets Spill Out in CourtPurchasing managers’ indexes for the euro area’s four largest members

  • Spectris plc's (LON:SXS) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 27% Above Its Share Price

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Spectris plc ( LON:SXS ) by taking the forecast future...

  • Gold Hits Four-Week High as Pelosi’s Taiwan Trip Stirs Tensions

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold rose to the highest level since early July as investors braced for a stormy period in US-China relations with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi heading for Taiwan.Most Read from BloombergYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads for TaiwanThe precious metal often benefits from bouts of geopolitical turbulence,

  • BP Profit Surges on High Energy Prices

    The London-based company is the latest oil major to cash in on the highest energy prices in more than a decade, reporting strong second-quarter profit helped by fuel-making margins and oil trading.

  • Investors in Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW.) have unfortunately lost 11% over the last five years

    Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But every investor is virtually certain to have both...

  • Fresnillo profits slide on silver price slump and surging costs

    The Mexican precious-metals miner posted a pretax profit of $155.2 million compared with a pretax profit of $445.4 million for the first half of 2021.

  • Marketmind: In pursuit of Pelosi's plane

    Just as markets seemed to factor in a less hawkish Federal Reserve and relief for economies and businesses, politics is playing spoilsport. Tensions have flared up with the U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi preparing to arrive in Taiwan on Tuesday, as part of her Asia tour. The United States says it won't be intimidated by Chinese threats to never "sit idly by" if Pelosi makes the trip to the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing.

  • Down More Than 50%: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Say Analysts

    Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at a low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. Portfolio growth of that sort is one of the reasons investors are in the investing game to begin with. So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the names poised to get back on their feet and those set to remain down in the dumps? That’s what the pros on Wall Street are here for. Using TipRanks’ p

  • Intel Could Be Worth More Dead Than Alive. Why This Analyst Sees 50% Upside.

    Intel just reported what may have been its worst quarter ever. But Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard sees value in the company's assets.

  • These 4 Companies Could Be the Next Stock-Split Stocks After Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify

    Amazon and Alphabet split their shares 20-for-1, with Shopify enacting a 10-for-1 split. The following four high-flying stocks could be next to follow in their footsteps.

  • Exxon Mobil Eyes Flat Production, Increased Dividends and Share Buybacks

    Despite Exxon Mobil’s pledge to return approximately $30 billion via share repurchases and a nearly equivalent amount via dividends in 2022, some analysts highlighted at least one issue with the oil major’s plans.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab: Services & Fees

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • 2 Monster Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

    Inflation fears, interest rate hikes, potential recession, and geopolitical situations have weighed heavily on the market this year with the S&P 500 being down 18% so far. Most growth stocks got hammered this year despite outstanding financials. Two such monster stocks with bright futures are healthcare company Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and U.S. cannabis company Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF).

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2022

    Farewell, July, it’s been a pleasure. Sentiment might finally be turning on Wall Street after the stock market recorded its best month since November 2020, buoyed by the tech giants better-than-expected quarterly results and the prospect of the Fed easing on future rate hikes. The major indexes are still down for the year, but we’re clearly in the midst of a rally. Where this rally will go is anyone’s guess. For now, Wall Street’s analysts are busy selecting the stocks they see as best positione