MAFS expert teases "loads of little dramas" with new Aussie cast

Married at First Sight expert Mel Schilling has teased that there will be "loads of little dramas" with the new Australian cast.

The Australian version of the show will return for its eleventh season later this month (January 29), with Schilling being joined by fellow experts John Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla.

Ahead of the show's return, Schilling spoke with Yahoo! Lifestyle to tease the developments, saying: "In other seasons, I think we've had one really fascinating, interesting story running through, where there's been a couple of key players and everyone's been really focused in on what's going on in their dynamic.

Channel 4

Related: MAFS star Al Perkins issues apology after rare animal rule-break

"But this time, it's like there's so many different little subplots going on. There are so many interesting dynamics that happen between people that you wouldn't even expect. I think it’s much more interesting actually.

"Sometimes I think I've heard it all and then one of these participants opens their mouth and something completely unexpected comes out and I think, 'Wow, I didn't think it could get any worse and there it is.'

"There's a number of people who behave in ways that are absolutely abhorrent and inappropriate... You will have so many jaw-on-the-floor moments from a whole range of different people, and really from some people that you won't expect."

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Related: MAFS star Mel Schilling celebrates return to work following cancer diagnosis

Schilling, who also appears on the UK version of the show, spoke about the decision to welcome older members of society into the experiment, saying: "We've actually got two different couples that are my age and older, which is a first.

"So it's not only that interesting relationship between those couples, but we've now almost got the older group and the younger group. And what happens is there's a beautiful sort of mentor-mentee relationship that develops that I absolutely love."

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

Interested in talking about Married at First Sight? Visit our dedicated sub-forum

You Might Also Like