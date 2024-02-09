MAFS star Olivia Frazer makes "toilet sex" confession

Married At First Sight Australia star Olivia Frazer has launched a new adult career venture and it’s already resulted in some surprising sex confessions.

The reality TV personality has joined forces with model Lucy Bennett for a new sex and dating podcast called Living Loose.

The new project sees the duo share stories from their sex lives and just two episodes in, Frazer has admitted to once getting intimate in an unusual location.

Sharing a teaser clip for episode two on the podcast’s official Instagram account, Frazer revealed she once had a sexual encounter in a bathroom.

"Gin makes me so angry," she admitted, recalling a boozy night out.

"Had a bit of toilet sex didn’t you?" Bennett remarked.

"How did you know?" Frazer replied, with Bennett laughing: "You told me."

"I forgot about that," the former MAFS star exclaimed.

In another clip the duo opened up about their preferences in the bedroom, with Frazer explaining she enjoys "rough sex, but like a princess rough sex".

"That’s totally my thing as well," Bennett added. "Like a little bit, but like 'careful, I’m delicate'."

This new podcast, centred around relationships, comes after Frazer suffered a "cruel" heartbreak last year.

After forming a romantic bond with a mystery man and moving to Scotland to be with him, she soon discovered the shocking truth that he already had a girlfriend.

"I feel like I've been completely scammed and made a fool out of," the MAFS star told The Wash Online, back in August 2023. "We spoke almost every day, he told me he wanted me to meet his son once I got to Scotland and made me feel so wanted – but it was all lies."

Living Loose with Liv and Lucy is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

