MAFS UK stars Georges and Peggy enjoy romantic Paris trip

Married at First Sight UK stars Georges Berthonneau and Peggy Rose have shared a series of photographs from a romantic trip they took to Paris.

Peggy and Georges met during the eighth series of the E4 reality show where they made it to the final commitment ceremony and it looks as though things are still going well for the duo, who recently enjoyed a trip to France.

In a picture shared to their joint Instagram account, which was captioned "Day two in Paris!", the happy couple can be seen enjoying a romantic dinner and posing for photos at the Arc de Triomphe.

Another picture from their holiday shows the couple enjoying a coffee at a restaurant, which they captioned: "Everything I brew, I brew it for you."

Peggy and Georges kicked off their trip with a visit to Disneyland Paris, posting a carousel of images from their visit to the attraction to Instagram.

The images show the pair posing in front of the famous Sleeping Beauty castle, as well as enjoying some character interactions with the Queen of Hearts, Tweedledee and Tweedledum from Disney's Alice in Wonderland.

Peggy recently opened up about her time on MAFS UK, claiming that she felt "pure peer pressure" from the other brides and grooms who encouraged the couple to have sex before Peggy was ready.

"I just think it's really sad," Peggy said on the couple's YouTube channel, Team Geggy. "To be honest, I don't know how I stayed in the process."

"It's just not a nice feeling, even at my age, it's not a nice feeling," Peggy added. "You kind of think: 'Well, we will have sex when we're ready to have sex'.

"It was hard, especially when you have people judging your relationship."

