MAG Auctions Fort McDowell Event Kicks Off Soon

On April 29th and 30th, the diverse docket will be up for grabs.

A diverse docket of 300 to 400 premium collector cars and trucks and memorabilia from the 1920s through 2022 will be offered during the annual MAG Collector Car Auction April 29 and 30 at the WeKoPa Casino Resort in Fort McDowell, about 20 minutes from Scottsdale near Fountain Hills.

“We offer every type of vehicle from classics to exotics, American muscle and foreign sports cars, Reserve and No Reserve,” says Mike Oberle, co-owner with Emmett Rice of MAG Auctions (MotorSport Auction Group), which combined with Silver Auctions in 2018 to hold the Arizona event. “There will be a little for everyone. We offer Bentleys, BMWs and Corvettes and even rare and unfamiliar cars such as the 1950 Australian ‘Ute’ [utility vehicle] we’ll have this year.”

One of the pre-War cars is a 1930 Oakland Roadster (Lot 369), a stock L-head V-8 roadster with a 3-speed manual. Another is a Candy Red-on-buckskin chopped 1936 Ford 3 Window Coupe Custom (Lot 406), equipped with a 383-ci Stroker motor, a TH400 automatic transmission and a Ford 9-inch rear end.

Representing the 1950s is a ’56 Ford Thunderbird hardtop convertible (Lot 194), Peacock Blue on White with the 312-ci V-8, outputting 225 horsepower through a Ford-O-Matic transmission. Included are white hard and soft tops, fender skirts and a continental kit.

The 1960s are well represented. Cars include a Tawny Gold 1964 Ford Mustang (Lot 372), a D code vehicle with a high-horsepower 289-ci V-8 and a 4-speed, used as a company promotional car. Restored last year, a 1968 Camaro Custom Resto-mod (Lot 399) in custom platinum-gray paint, is powered by a 350-ci V-8 and a 4-speed transmission.

Two 1967 muscle cars are a Plymouth GTX 440 (Lot 375) with a 440-ci Super Commando V-8, automatic transmission and factory air-conditioning. A Chevrolet Corvette (Lot 159) has the correct L79 engine, generating about 400 horsepower, with a Muncie 4-speed transmission and upgraded disc brakes.

A 1984 Buick Grand National (Lot 383) has had a frame-off restoration. Producing 700 horsepower, the Mighty 6 has a blueprinted 3.8-liter, an Art Carr 200R4 transmission, 60-lb injectors and an Aeromotive fuel pump.

Finally, a C8 2022 Chevrolet Corvette 3LT (Lot 403), Rapid Blue on Tension/Twilight Blue, has the 6.2-liter V-8 with a Z51 Performance Exhaust, five cameras and a Bose 14-speaker system.

The five-day event begins April 26, with vehicle check-in 8 a.m. through 6 p.m. and bidder registration 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Vehicle preview is April 28. Gates open at 8 a.m. April 29 and 30 for bidders and consignors. For general admission, entry begins an hour later both days. The memorabilia auction is 10–11 a.m. on April 29, with the vehicle auction beginning at 11 a.m. both days.

The MAG Auction difference is not just quality cars. It’s the communication between ownership and clients. “We’re family based and run our company like that,” Oberle says. “I answer my phone and love talking with our customers.”

Tickets can be purchased at $10 per day for adults on April 29 and 30 at the gate. For more information, call 888.330.0749, email office@magauctiongroup.com and see motorsportauctiongroup.com, including hotels offering special event rates.

