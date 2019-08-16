Is MAG Interactive (STO:MAGI) Using Too Much Debt?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that MAG Interactive AB (publ) (STO:MAGI) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is MAG Interactive's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that MAG Interactive had debt of kr19.5m at the end of May 2019, a reduction from kr35.0m over a year. But it also has kr187.6m in cash to offset that, meaning it has kr168.1m net cash.

A Look At MAG Interactive's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that MAG Interactive had liabilities of kr36.8m due within a year, and liabilities of kr22.0m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had kr187.6m in cash and kr34.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast kr162.7m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus strongly suggests that MAG Interactive has a rock-solid balance sheet (and the debt is of no concern whatsoever). Having regard to this fact, we think its balance sheet is just as strong as misogynists are weak. Simply put, the fact that MAG Interactive has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine MAG Interactive's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, MAG Interactive saw its revenue drop to kr206m, which is a fall of 14%. We would much prefer see growth.

So How Risky Is MAG Interactive?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And the fact is that over the last twelve months MAG Interactive lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of kr152m and booked a kr13m accounting loss. However, it has net cash of kr188m, so it has a bit of time before it will need more capital. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. For riskier companies like MAG Interactive I always like to keep an eye on whether insiders are buying or selling. So click here if you want to find out for yourself.