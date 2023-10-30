The MAGA crazies can't be talked off the ledge. They could keep Biden in the White House

Fear and loathing in 2020 at the Million Maga March. Trump supporters did not accept that he had lost the election, and many still don't - Tasos Katopodis/Getty

The good news for Republicans is that their embarrassing three-week-long leadership fight is finally over. The bad news is that Louisiana native Mike Johnson, the House of Representatives’ 56th speaker, isn’t the guy who can help his party take back the suburbs in next year’s elections. A staunch Trump ally, Mr. Johnson is an affable sort by all accounts. But he’s also a social conservative with a 90 per cent conservative voting record who opposes gay marriage and marshalled support for an amicus brief in support of a Texas lawsuit to overturn Biden’s 2020 election wins in four key states.

The MAGA wing of the GOP made it clear in recent weeks that they’d accept no one but a hardliner in the Speaker’s chair. Trump’s backing was a prerequisite for the job, but his imprimatur wasn’t necessarily ideological. His key litmus test is loyalty and anyone who isn’t on board with his fantasy that he won the 2020 election “by a lot”, is dead to him. The fact that Mr Johnson was one of Trump’s wingmen trying to overturn Biden’s victory made him eligible for Trump’s endorsement, but that sordid business also allows the Democrats and their allies in the media to paint the GOP as a party of Trump lackey election deniers who still can’t turn the page and admit they lost.

Election deniers lost nearly every race in swing states in 2022 and it remains to be seen how important the Speaker is to Republican chances next year. But at the moment, the Republicans look very much like a football team in danger of blowing a late 4-0 lead. Most Americans believe Joe Biden has done a poor job in the Oval Office and regard the idea of re-electing him as madness. His Vice President, a heartbeat away from power, is arguably even more incompetent and is even less popular than he is.

The Democrats have drifted too far left for many centrist voters, and all the Republicans have to do to retake the White House and the Senate next year is give the appearance of being capable and sane. It isn’t a tall order, but the MAGA wing of the party is calling the shots now and it is in no mood to compromise and woo soccer moms in the suburbs of Atlanta and Philadelphia. More than half the country strongly dislikes Trump, and anyone too closely associated with him as Johnson is, but the legions of Trump crazies are too far gone to recognize this.

They’re like junkies who’ve been sucking on their ULTRA-MAGA crack pipes for too long and cannot be talked off the ledge. The lyrics to The Smiths song Accept Yourself come to mind.

Oh, who and what to blame?

Oh, anything is hard to find

When you will not open your eyes

When will you accept yourself, for heaven’s sake?



The vast majority of Trump voters do not accept that he lost to Biden, nor do they believe the polls, and therefore, they don’t accept the premise that Trump is a weak candidate or the idea that the party needs fresh leadership. They live in a fantasy world and have plentiful excuses for the poor performances Republicans registered in the 2018, 2020, and 2022 elections, not to mention the disastrous Georgia Senate run-off elections in 2018, when Trump petulantly told voters to stay home and the Democrats flipped two seats. None of that was Trump’s fault, you see, and all those elections were rigged.

Those who dwell in ULTRA MAGA world get their information straight from Trump and his legions of social media influencers – a rabble of epic grifters willing to tell them anything they want to hear to make a buck and secure their invites to the next soiree at Mar-a- Lago. Anti-monarchy sentiment is supposed to be at the core of our national identity, and yet, the Trump crazies seem to want a king – one who doesn’t have to show up at any debates to earn their votes. Mr. Johnson earned his job because he’s been a sufficiently loyal Trump foot soldier, but it remains to be seen if he can represent the interests of the Party over the narrow interests of Trump.

In 2016, Democrats made the same mistake Republican voters appear poised to make now, in selecting unpopular Hillary Clinton as the nominee, despite her awful poll numbers, because it was “her turn.” But in 2020, Democratic voters united around a common goal – beating Trump – and pragmatically chose Joe Biden, even though the party’s progressive base didn’t trust him.

Biden has been a spectacularly inept President, but he’s been the kind of empty vessel the loonie left hoped for, allowing them to carry out a far-left progressive agenda that’s tanked his poll numbers. Rather than turning the page on 2020 and initiating a much-needed re-brand, the GOP is now doubling down on the past and renewing its vows to Trump in selecting Johnson, like a battered housewife who signed a bad pre-nuptial agreement and is terrified to break free. GOP pols and voters alike appear to be extending a middle finger at centrist voters which may enable Biden to be re-elected, against all odds and the interests of the country and the free world.

Perhaps the GOP needs one more catastrophic loss before its voters finally wake up, accept reality and start fresh.

Dave Seminara is a writer and former diplomat who is the author of, most recently, Mad Travelers: A Tale of Wanderlust, Greed & the Quest to Reach the Ends of the Earth

