MAGA darling MTG tries to eat her own by calling out Nikki Haley & they both look like clowns

In case you were wondering if far-right Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene had any scruples, she doesn't. The Trump acolyte is even willing to throw a fellow die-hard conservative under the bus for clout.

Greene attacked presidential hopeful Nikki Haley—who she previously referred to as "Bush in heels"—by accusing her of supporting trans kids, LGBTQ Nation reports. Because, you know, apparently, that would be a bad thing.

The MAGA darling reposted a message from Chaya Raichik, who runs the far-right anti-LGBTQ+ X account (formerly Twitter) Libs of TikTok, that included an edited clip of Haley that made it look like she supports gender-affirming care for trans children.

"Remember when Nikki Haley said parents should be able to let their 12-year-old kids get se* change surgeries? This should've immediately ended her campaign. Completely disqualifying," Raichik wrote alongside the edited video clip from June 2023 that showed Haley talking about a hypothetical 12-year-old trans girl a reporter asked her about.

Remember when Nikki Haley said parents should be able to let their 12-year-old kids get se* change surgeries? This should’ve immediately ended her campaign. Completely disqualifying. pic.twitter.com/zH54zqfMxF — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 7, 2024

"I think the law should stay out of it, and I think parents should handle it," Haley said in Raichik's version of the video, but according to the Washington Post, in the unedited video, she goes on to say, "This is a job for the parents to handle. And then when that child becomes 18, if they want to make more of a permanent change, they can do that."

Raichik acted as though this was a liberal perspective when, in fact, Haley was just repeating the Republican party line on parental rights. But people who only view the highly edited version of the interview would have only seen Haley's first sentence and not the last one, which makes it clear that she is not some kind of trans ally but just as conservative as the rest of the Republican party. Haley was simply regurgitating the party line that kids are getting gender-affirming surgery—not true—and that parental rights are the most important consideration.

The edited version of this clip should have been immediately suspect to anyone who has listened to Haley spew anti-LGBTQ+ hate and advocate against trans girls in sports, going so far as to claim they are the cause of suicidal ideation in cisgender girls, reports ABC News.

But far be it for fact-checking to stand in the way of MTG dunking on people who are half a percentage point less conservative than she is.

"Add child sex change surgeries to the list of reasons no one should support Nikki Haley!" Greene wrote on X when she reposted the edited video clip.

Add child sex change surgeries to the list of reasons no one should support Nikki Haley! https://t.co/SyBHkW3Cz2 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 8, 2024

Not only was the clip edited to make Haley look worse in the eye of Trump's ultra-right-wing base, but the whole premise is disingenuous, considering that gender-affirming surgery is very rarely performed on children under the age of 18, according to the Human Rights Campaign.

The TLDR? Basically, Greene is attacking fellow Republican Haley by claiming she's a trans ally when, in reality, Greene was reposting an edited clip, and Haley is just as gross and transphobic as we all thought.

So often, these frighteningly conservative politicians are twisting the words of democrats and queer politicians and activists that sometimes it's nice to be able to stand back and watch as they tear each other to shreds!