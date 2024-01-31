MAGA devotee MTG clowns Lauren Boebert for bombing in the polls & we're CACKLING over the drama

In a hilarious act of Karen-on-Karen violence, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) dunked on fellow MAGA Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert (Colo.), and we are LIVING for the drama.

In an interview with The Hill, instead of cheering on her fellow far-right bully, MTG pointed out that Boebert bombed in a recent straw poll.

"I think she's got to earn those people's support," Greene said. "I saw that she came in fifth place in the straw poll over the weekend, which she should be very concerned about."

Green is referencing a poll taken among Republicans after a primary debate in Colorado's Fourth District earlier this month, where Boebert came in fifth, garnering only 12 out of 117 votes cast.

That's barely even double digits — oh dear, how dreadful.

What makes the results even more pathetic is the fact that she already switched districts to give herself a better shot at winning. She was initially running for reelection in the state's Third District, but after realizing she was facing a strong Democratic challenger, she bailed and decided to run in a more conservative area where she likely thought she'd be a shoo-in. Looks like she miscalculated!

"I think that's a serious primary, and it seems like there's some good candidates in there," Greene continued. "We'll see what's happening with the polling and the direction it's going in."

Not to appear like we're defending Boebert — our skin crawls just thinking about that — but according to Colorado Sun reporter Jesse Paul, the poll was taken outside of the Fourth District people had to pay to attend, and the "very unscientific sample" was made up of "many family, friends of candidates."

This isn't the first time Greene has gone for the jugular; last summer, she called a Boebert a "Little b*tch" after she tried to force a vote on impeaching President Biden, The Hill reports. And earlier this month, she tried to discredit presidential hopeful Nikki Haley by claiming the Republican was supportive of trans rights. P.S. She's not.

You'd think their far-right ideology, rampant anti-LGBQ+ hate, and unwavering devotion to Trump and the MAGA crowd would make them friends, but apparently, an obsession with hating queer people isn't enough to build a friendship.

Sometimes, all you have to do is step aside and let the Republicans fight with one another!