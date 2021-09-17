MAGA flag missing, note left by ‘Antifa’ appears to have been written by a child: cops

As Washington D.C. law enforcement gears up for Saturday’s pro-Trump rally in the Nation’s Capitol, a 69-year-old Florida man says a flag on his property expressing ongoing support for the former president is missing and a note left behind seems to references anti-fascism activists.

But The Smoking Gun suggests that letter found in Mark Mazzarella’s mailbox may have Vero Beach police skeptical that the alleged victim’s stolen banner was the work of Antifa.

“The handwriting appears to be that of a child,” a police report states.

Cops describe that note as “homemade.” It reads “we are here” as well as “we are watching,” according to the report. Considering there were no cameras in the area and no “tangible evidence” was left behind, the investigation has been labeled inactive.

The overnight disappearance of the MAGA flag allegedly happened last week in the quiet beachside town that singer Gloria Estefan, ballplayer Sandy Koufax and tennis great Ivan Lendl have called home.

Some conspiracy theorists have falsely suggest that Antifa — a vaguely defined and largely unstructured quasi-collective that shares anti-fascism sentiments — was somehow responsible for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by fanatics loyal to Donald Trump.