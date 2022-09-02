'MAGA forces' determined to 'take country backwards,' Biden says in speech from Philadelphia

Joey Garrison, USA TODAY
·4 min read

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said "MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards" in a prime-time address to the nation Thursday, urging Americans to "stand up" to defend democracy and choose "whether to move forward or move backwards."

Biden warned that "equality and democracy are under assault," singling out the former president by name and his supporters who have denied the results of the 2020 presidential election. He called it his "duty to level with you to tell the truth" as he accused Trump's followers of "fanning the flames of political violence."

"Too much in our country is not normal," Biden said in a 24-minute speech from outside Independence Hall Philadelphia, "Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic."

Although the White House claimed the speech wasn't about the midterm elections less than 70 days away, the president was speaking in a crucial battleground state that could decide control of the Senate. Protesters with bullhorns interrupted the president during much of the remarks, which had clear political overtones.

"For a long time, we've reassured ourselves that American democracy is guaranteed, but it is not," Biden said. "We have to defend it, protect it, stand up for it. Each and every one of us." He said Trump and his supporters see their failure to overturn the 2020 election as "preparation for the 2022 and 2024 elections."

Trump has signaled he plans to run for president in 2024.

More: 'Extremist threat to our democracy': What Biden hopes to accomplish in prime-time speech Thursday

&quot;Too much in our country is not normal,&quot; President Joe Biden says on Sept. 1, 2022, in a 24-minute speech outside Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia. &quot;Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.&quot;
"Too much in our country is not normal," President Joe Biden says on Sept. 1, 2022, in a 24-minute speech outside Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia. "Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic."

Biden has embraced a more aggressive tone as the campaign kicks into high gear, accusing Republicans aligned Trump of "semi-fascism." He's singled out "MAGA Republicans," referring the Make America Great Again movement spawned by his predecessor, to argue the party has become increasingly "extreme." He's sought to differentiate the far right from "mainstream Republicans," who he said he respects.

"MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards – backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love," Biden said.

He said they "embrace anger, they thrive on chaos, they live not in light of truth, but in the shadow of lies," but added "together we can choose a different path."

More: Threats toward FBI, law enforcement were already on the rise. Then came Mar-a-Lago

Philadelphia, known as the birthplace of American democracy, was a calculated site for the speech. It's also where Biden launched his 2020 presidential campaign. The president Thursday reintroduced the central argument of his 2020 run by framing the stakes as "the continued battle for the soul of the nation."

Biden condemned rising threats against election workers and FBI agents amid the bureau's investigation into classified documents Trump stored at his Mar-a-Lago home. He also called out Republicans who have warned about riots on the streets, an apparent swipe at Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who predicted such a scenario if Trump is prosecuted.

"This is inflammatory. It's dangerous. It's against the rule of law," Biden said.

President Joe Biden speaks outside of Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 1, 2022
President Joe Biden speaks outside of Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 1, 2022

Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., pushed back at the premise of Biden's speech, arguing Biden "does not understand the soul of America." He said the "tens of millions of hard-working, law-abiding citizens that he vilifies" simply want a say in their child's education, gas they can afford, inflation to halt and feel safe to go on their streets.

"They want a stronger, safer, more prosperous America," McCarthy said in an interview Thursday on Fox News. "And all he does is vilify them to distract from the disasters and no plan he has to save America from where we are today."

More: Defund the FBI? Why Republican rallying cry could boost Democrats in midterm elections

Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, called Biden "the divider-in-chief" who "epitomizes the current state of the Democrat Party: one of divisiveness, disgust, and hostility towards half the country."

A few hundred spectators watched Biden speak from seats outside Independence Hall. Although the speech had a prime-time slot, network television stations didn't air it over previously scheduled programing.

At one point, Biden responded to the protesters who kept interrupting him: "They're entitled to be outrageous. This is a democracy. Good manners is nothing they've ever suffered from."

A poll from NBC News last week found that 21% of voters said "threats to democracy" were the top issue facing the country, above the economy, immigration and climate change.

Democrats, who once seemed on track for a potentially disastrous midterm election, have found new reason for optimism following special-election congressional victories in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision. Biden has seen approval ratings that floundered the past year finally start to improve after a series of legislative wins and lowering gas prices.

Biden said "our task is to make our nation free and fair, justice, strong, noble and whole" as he concluded his remarks with an optimistic note.

"I have no doubt – none – that this is who we will be and then we'll come together as a nation that will secure our democracy."

Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @Joeygarrison.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden speech confronts MAGA agenda for 'taking country backwards'

Recommended Stories

  • Former NYPD officer gets 10 years in longest U.S. Capitol attack sentence

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former New York City police officer Thomas Webster, who assaulted police in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, was sentenced on Thursday to 10 years in prison, the longest sentence yet handed down in a case related to the attack. "The Defendant is sentenced to concurrent terms of 120 months," according to details of the sentence posted on the online portal page of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Webster was found guilty in May of assaulting a Washington police officer during the riot at the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

  • Biden takes aim at Trump, 'MAGA Republicans' in primetime speech

    In an evening speech from Philadelphia Thursday, President Biden declared that 'MAGA Republicans' remain a threat to American democracy.

  • Biden: Trump, ‘MAGA Republicans’ Threaten ‘the Very Foundations of Our Republic’

    President Biden said former president Donald Trump and the 'MAGA Republicans' represent "an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic" during a speech on Thursday night.

  • Michigan election board rejects abortion rights initiative

    A Michigan elections board on Wednesday rejected an abortion rights initiative after its two Republican board members voted against putting the proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot. The Reproductive Freedom for All campaign, which gathered signatures to get the measure on the ballot, is expected to appeal to the Democratic-leaning Michigan Supreme Court in the coming days and expressed confidence it would prevail. The board's administrative and clerical work on elections was once carried out in obscurity, but it drew national attention in 2020 when Donald Trump pressured Republican members not to certify Joe Biden's electoral win in the state.

  • Indiana abortion clinics file lawsuit over state ban

    Abortion clinic operators in Indiana are suing the state to block a near-all-abortion ban set to take effect two weeks from Thursday.

  • Voices: Joe Biden’s primetime speech got everything right, but will it be enough to change any minds?

    President has less than 70 days to make case to nation

  • WH says it ‘hit a nerve’ as the Biden administration calls out ‘MAGA Republicans’

    During the White House briefing on Thursday, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Biden’s increased criticism of “MAGA Republicans” as extreme has “hit a nerve” with them.

  • NYPD releases body cam of Harlem altercation

    The NYPD released body-worn camera video Thursday of an altercation that led to an officer hitting a 19-year-old woman, sending her to the ground.

  • Where We'll End Up Living as the Planet Burns

    Over the next fifty years, hotter temperatures combined with intense humidity are set to make large swathes of the globe lethal to live in.

  • Biden Urges Voters to Reject Trump, Warning Democracy at Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden accused Donald Trump and Republicans who back him of endangering US democracy and urged Americans to reject any candidate backed by his predecessor in the November midterm election.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USHong Kong Officials Target End to Hotel Quarantine in NovemberJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstUS

  • Biden claims 'MAGA forces' determined to 'take country backwards' in speech from Philadelphia

    President Joe Biden warned "equality and democracy are under assault," calling out Donald Trump and his supporters who have denied the 2020 election.

  • Brett Favre has been questioned by FBI in Mississippi welfare-money scandal

    Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre continues to deal with a legal entanglement that could blossom into a full blown mess, the likes of which he has never seen. Favre’s involvement with a Mississippi welfare-money scandal continues. And it has reached a new level. According to NBC News, Favre’s lawyer says that Favre has been questioned [more]

  • Florida wildlife park director loses arm after alligator attack

    Greg Graziani had his arm amputated after he was "seriously injured during a routine interaction" with one of the park's alligators, the park announced.

  • Will the Supreme Court Hear Dylan Roof’s Death Penalty Appeal?

    Could the U.S. Supreme Court delay the death penalty sentence for convicted Charleston shooter Dylan Roof? Not if the Justice Department has anything to say about it. Attorneys for Roof asked the Supreme Court in March to weigh on an appeal attempt that chronicles disagreements about mental illness evidence. While the sentencing part of Roof’s trial was underway, he fired his entire legal team and elected to represent himself.

  • Rubio tells faith leaders culture war is ‘a fight between common sense and insanity’

    U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio hammered cultural issues during a speech with faith leaders in Davie, as he campaigns for reelection in a race that appears to be tightening ahead of the November election.

  • Alaska Natives celebrate Peltola's historic House election

    Bernadette Demientieff said she cried when she learned of Democrat Mary Peltola's win in Alaska's U.S. House special election, making Peltola the first Alaska Native to be elected to Congress. “I feel a little bit of relief knowing that somebody will be down there that can really relate and understand what it is to be Alaskan, to be an Alaska Native and to have that connection to our homeland,” said Demientieff, executive director of the Gwich’in Steering Committee. The indigenous Gwich’in have fought for years against efforts to drill in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, and she hopes to lay out their concerns with Peltola.

  • Biden's picturesque setting with a dark twist

    The president tries to reframe coming elections as a choice between democracy and "Maga Republicans".

  • Roundup: See local high school football, volleyball results from Thursday

    Submit nightly scores for publication in The Post's high school sports roundup!

  • White House defends attacks on 'MAGA Republicans': 'They're trying to hide'

    The White House defended its increasingly combative depictions of the Republican Party as remaining largely in the grip of former President Donald Trump and dangerously comfortable with extremism and violence.

  • Thai hair salon uses kitchen utensils as styling tools

    This hairdresser styles hair with banana leaves and bamboo.&nbsp;