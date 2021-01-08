MAGA Latino Stronghold in Florida Is a Vaccine Dead End

Francisco Alvarado
Maria Alejandra Cardona/Reuters
Maria Alejandra Cardona/Reuters

MIAMI—On Wednesday morning, Delfin Alberto Rodriguez puffed on a cigarette outside a bakery in a shopping center in Hialeah, a predominantly Hispanic, working-class city with the fifth-highest number of coronavirus cases in Florida.

The 74-year-old Cuban American, whose surgical mask hugged his chin as he exhaled plumes of smoke, told The Daily Beast he was willing to wait another four to five months before getting jabbed with COVID-19 vaccine. The raspy-voiced septuagenarian explained that he was unsure about the potential benefits and possible side effects associated with getting inoculated for the deadly respiratory disease—despite mounds of evidence the vaccines are safe and effective.

“The world is upside down right now,” Rodriguez told The Daily Beast. “We are going through an absolute political, spiritual, and mental crisis. There is so much information out there and some of it is disinformation that you don’t know what to believe. On one hand, it’s magnificent that we have companies that created the vaccine so quickly. On the other hand, there are claims about Chinese involvement in developing it, about Bill Gates also being involved, and that they want to suck your brain with the vaccine.”

Rodriguez said he doesn’t firmly believe in the absurd vaccine conspiracy theories he’s hearing, which have been thoroughly debunked. But he would rather wait to see how it affects tens of thousands of senior citizens across Florida who are burning up automated phone lines to schedule appointments and camping out overnight at vaccine sites to receive the immunization.

“I, and many others like me, have decided to wait a little bit until the absolute truth becomes clearer,” he said.

Wild Scheme to Sabotage COVID Vaccine Is Too Creepy for Some Anti-Vaxxers

A few feet away, another elderly Cuban American named Castro Piedra was less inclined to let wacky anti-vaccine propaganda influence his health. The 84-year-old fruit and vegetable vendor, who was selling bananas and avocados from the trunk of his car, said he spent seven days in the hospital battling COVID-19 earlier this year.

“It killed my wife, too,” Piedra said. “I don’t see how taking the vaccine is going to harm me. My sister got her first shot on Monday and she hasn’t felt any pain or anything.”

But Piedra hadn’t had any luck getting inoculated since Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order last month putting senior citizens next in line to receive vaccines after frontline healthcare workers. He tried to sign up for an appointment at Mt. Sinai Medical Center, a hospital nearly 16 miles east of Hialeah in Miami Beach that was the first health-care provider in Miami-Dade county to begin offering vaccinations to seniors almost two weeks ago, Piedra said.

“I called the automated number, but it only spoke English, so I had a hard time understanding that I just said forget it,” Piedra recalled. “I am hopeful I can get the vaccine at one of the local clinics here in Hialeah soon. The minute they call me, I’ll go so they can inject me.”

A Mt. Sinai spokeswoman did not respond to an email and phone message seeking comment.

Between vaccine disinformation and the lack of vaccination sites within city limits, Hialeah’s elderly population is in danger of falling woefully behind other jurisdictions in Florida that are already inoculating senior citizens, according to elected officials and city workers. Some blamed DeSantis for doing a poor job of communicating with Hialeah’s political leadership on how its constituents can have easier access to the vaccines.

This even though the city is a GOP stronghold that swung even farther to the right in November, playing a large role in boosting the president’s Hispanic voter turnout as he carried the state—and could prove key to DeSantis’ own future.

“If there is anyone who has the infrastructure to ensure greater communication, it would be the office of the governor and all the power that comes with it,” said Hialeah City Councilman Pablo Hernandez. “I certainly thought Hialeah would be prioritized because we have a significant portion of the population that is elderly and we have the most assisted-living facilities per capita in the state. From that standpoint, it makes sense because of the need present in our city.”

DeSantis has previously been accused of using the vaccine as a political weapon, most notoriously in The Villages, the Trump-crazed retirement community in central Florida. But there was little evidence of that in Hialeah.

Hialeah firefighter, paramedic, and fire union president Eric Johnson told The Daily Beast the city’s mayor, Carlos Hernandez, has been lobbying state officials to do more to bring doses to local senior citizens. “The governor has been 100 percent non-responsive,” Johnson said. “In Hialeah we haven’t seen enough, even though this is an epicenter with a very dense elderly population. It’s shameful.”

Spokespersons for DeSantis did not respond to requests for comment for this story, and Mayor Hernandez did not return messages left on his cellphone.

Even if state and local leaders were aligned, health experts said vaccinating large swaths of vulnerable elderly people in communities like Hialeah requires a Herculean logistical operation involving hospitals, government-run vaccination sites, and at-home delivery—coupled with a robust vaccine supply. The latter remains the biggest obstacle facing Florida and the rest of the country amid a widely-criticized rollout plan by the federal government.

DeSantis has also been criticized for allegedly not having a cohesive strategy for vaccinating senior citizens. For instance, he’s left the decision-making largely to county elected officials, hospitals, and local offices of the Florida Health Department. As a result, some health offices like those in Pinellas, Hillsborough, and Hernando counties have been inundated with requests for appointments and have run out of doses.

At a Monday press conference, the governor lashed out at a CNN reporter for asking him about the problems with the rollout.

“I think large vaccination sites will be needed and now they are talking about opening some in Miami-Dade, but not specific ones in Hialeah,” Dr. Mary Jo Trepka, an Florida International University infectious disease professor, told The Daily Beast. “I think we need to offer massive vaccination sites for elderly people who are able to go to those types of sites. For those who are homebound, you can use fire rescue personnel to reach those people quickly.”

Indeed, Miami-Dade Mayor Danielle Levine Cava said at a Tuesday virtual press conference that Miami-Dade and the Florida Health Department would convert existing coronavirus testing sites to also handle vaccinations for the elderly, including a location at Hardrock Stadium in Miami Gardens, a city roughly seven miles from Hialeah.

During the presser, the head honchos for two local hospital systems revealed bold plans to inoculate the 450,000 people 65 and over living in Miami-Dade. Over seven days beginning on Jan. 5, Jackson Health System planned to jab 14,000 seniors with doses, according to Jackson CEO Carlos Migoya.

MAGA Retirement Enclave Is Ground Zero in Florida Vaccine Shitshow

“With that we are in line to do 75,000 to 80,000 a week,” Migoya said. “That would mean by late February and early March we could have all our seniors vaccinated... Even Hialeah. We want to make sure you are taken care of too.”

Also during the Zoom call, Mt. Sinai CEO Steven Sonenreich said the Miami Beach-based hospital system has vaccinated 6,000 senior citizens and has scheduled another 11,000 to get vaccinated over the next three weeks. He said Mt. Sinai was in the process of setting up a vaccination site at its Hialeah standalone emergency and urgent care center.

“We expect to grow our daily vaccination rate to 2,000 people a day,” Sonenreich said.

Trepka, the FIU epidemiologist, said the press conference provided some assurances that the vaccine rollout was really gearing up. “However, there is still uncertainty over how much vaccine doses we are getting,” Trepka said. “The amount of vaccines delivered to date has been pretty low.” As of Thursday, 384,223 Floridians have been vaccinated. As of Jan. 4, the state had received 965,000 doses, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Florida has more than 4 million residents 65 and over.

Dr. Thomas Unnasch, a distinguished health professor at the University of South Florida, agreed there was too much confusion and that the rollout was far from on course. “Gov DeSantis made the announcement [about senior vaccinations] and walked away without providing any help or guidance to the county health departments,” Unnasch said in an email. “No one seems to know how many doses of the vaccine they will be getting or when they will get them. It is difficult to make any plans in such a situation.”

The Florida Department of Emergency Management, which distributes and tracks vaccine shipments to health-care providers, had delivered 6,500 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in Hialeah, including three hospitals serving the city’s residents and Mt. Sinai’s urgent care center, as of Jan. 6, according to spokeswoman Samantha Bequer.

But Shelly Weiss Friedberg, a spokeswoman for Tenet Health, which operates Palmetto General Hospital and Hialeah Hospital in the city, said both facilities were still currently only vaccinating frontline staff and physicians. “We have started planning for community vaccinations,” Friedberg said. “We are working with our state and local leaders, and we will keep everyone informed as more vaccine doses become available and we are able to expand vaccination capability.”

Hialeah Councilman Hernandez said Cava’s press conference gave him some comfort that the county was formulating a plan of attack—even if he felt like his constituents were being sidelined. “What still causes some concern is that in Miami Beach, they are distributing the vaccine, but there doesn’t seem to be a plan for Hialeah yet. The priorities should be established in terms of need, and Hialeah should be at the forefront because we are so adversely impacted.”

For Manuel Marrero, a 68-year-old Hialeah resident, any vaccination site in the city would be ideal. During a phone interview, he told The Daily Beast he signed up to receive vaccines at Mt. Sinai for himself, his 69-year-old wife, and his parents, who are in their nineties. “All I got was an automatic response that we are on the list,” Marrero said. “We have been waiting and waiting.”

He was discouraged from trying Jackson Memorial because he saw television reports of people who were turned away the first day of inoculations because the hospital system had overbooked appointments, Marrero said. “I am trying to see what the best route is,” Marrero said. “Time goes on and we are still stuck in our house.”

Marrero said he was also dealing with vaccine skepticism from his father, who lives with him but who could not be reached for comment.

“My dad is a hardcore Republican, and he’s been listening to a bunch of disinformation,” Marrero said. “I am definitely trying my hardest to convince him otherwise.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Latest Stories

  • When will Warnock and Ossoff be seated in the Senate — and when will Democrats take control?

    With their upset victories in this week’s Georgia runoffs, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff will give Democrats the edge in the U.S. Senate for the first time since 2015.

  • Six Republican lawmakers among rioters as police release photos of wanted

    Suspects include Holocaust deniers, White supremacists, and conspiracy theorists

  • Lindsey Graham dismisses fellow Republicans' Electoral College objections with a history lesson

    "Count me out" of the plan to object to the Electoral College certification, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told his colleagues on the Senate floor Wednesday night. Graham was never really on board, but had previously suggested he was at least willing to listen to his fellow Republicans, like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who wanted to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's victory because of unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud. By the time he spoke, though, Graham had reached the conclusion that "enough is enough."Graham provided the chamber with a brief history lesson, arguing that the objectors were making a mistake by citing the 1876 election between Samuel Tilden and Rutherford B. Hayes as precedent for their actions. That year, there were disputed results in four states -- Oregon, Louisiana, Florida, and Graham's home state of South Carolina. So, a 15-member Electoral Commission, similar to what Cruz and others want to see now, was formed. Hayes, the Republican, eventually received the votes he needed to become president.But, Graham noted, the commission wasn't the real reason the matter was settled. Behind the scenes, Republicans met with Democrats, who agreed not to accept a Hayes victory as long as federal troops were pulled from the South, bringing an end to the Reconstruction era. The deal, which became known as the Compromise of 1877, paved the way for Jim Crow. "If you're looking for historical guidance," Graham said, "this is not the one to pick." > Graham: "It didn't work. Nobody accepted it. The way it ended is when Hayes did a deal with these 3 states- you give me the electors, I'll kick the Union Army out. The rest is history. It led to Jim Crow. If you're looking for historical guidance, this is not the one to pick."> > -- Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) January 7, 2021More stories from theweek.com The decline and fall of Donald Trump Washington Times corrects widely cited story claiming 'antifa' infiltrated Capitol siege, says 'neo-Nazis' ID'd Maryland governor said he was repeatedly denied authorization to send National Guard to D.C.

  • US Attorney: FBI agents search lawmakers’ offices and homes

    Federal prosecutors in Tennessee said Friday that FBI agents have searched the homes and offices of several state lawmakers. U.S. Attorney’s Office of Middle Tennessee spokesman David Boling confirmed the searches included the homes of former GOP House Speaker Glen Casada, state Rep. Robin Smith and Casada's former chief of staff, Cade Cothren, Boling confirmed.

  • Democrats hit out at 'Sedition Caucus' of Republican senators who voted to throw out election results

    A group of Republican senators who objected to the election results have been called the "Sedition Caucus" and accused by Democrats of "standing with the mob". Eight Republican senators and over 130 of the party's members of Congress voted against certifying election results even after the debate was shut down by rioters. The Senate contingent led by Texas senator Ted Cruz, and Missouri senator Josh Hawley, faced demands from Democrats to resign or be expelled from the Senate. Mr Cruz and the others condemned the violence but still objected to the certification of the results. They argued that large numbers of voters, including many Democrats, did not have faith in the results, and therefore a commission should be established to audit them. Initially, more than a dozen Republican senators had objected, but some withdrew their protest after the siege of the Capitol. Those included Oklahoma senator James Lankford, who was speaking on the Senate floor when it was shut down. On his return hours later a stunned-looking Mr Lankford said: "I was literally interrupted mid-sentence speaking here...peaceful people in my state want their questions [about the election result] answered, but they don't want this, what happened today. We must set a peaceful example." An editorial by the Kansa City Star newspaper in Missouri said Mr Hawley had "blood on his hands".

  • Error puts millions of U.S. stimulus payments in wrong accounts -TurboTax

    Millions of pandemic stimulus payments have been deposited in incorrect customer accounts due to an Internal Revenue Service error, according to Intuit TurboTax, which is helping to distribute the payments. Two banking industry sources confirmed the error, which will delay distribution of the badly needed aid. "For those who don't receive a direct deposit, they should watch their mail for either a paper check or a prepaid debit card," the IRS said in a notice on Thursday.

  • After majority of Capitol mob walks free, feds struggle to identify suspects dispersed across the country

    “The fact that we had a bunch of our traitors in office hunker down, put on their gas masks and retreat into their underground bunker, I consider that a win,” Jake Angeli said.

  • Rioter photographed hanging on Congress wall claims he was telling others to respect ‘sacred ground’

    Protestor says his companions wanted to ‘trash the place’ but he urged them to respect the ground

  • Inside the Charming Parisian Apartment of French Designer Sarah Poniatowski

    Located directly under the roof, Poniatowski’s idyllic Right Bank apartment is flooded with light, flea market finds, and the designer’s very own collectionOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Police Officer Killed in US Capitol Siege Was Air National Guard Veteran, Deployed to Iraq

    Brian D. Sicknick enlisted in the New Jersey Air National Guard in 1997 and served for six years.

  • Here are the Republicans who voted to contest the Electoral College votes showing Biden beat Trump

    For a few Republican lawmakers, the spectacle of a pro-Trump mob storming the Capitol was enough to make them reconsider their role in seeking to block the certification of electoral votes that confirmed Joe Biden had beaten Donald Trump on Nov. 3.

  • Chicago police union president: Saying riots are ‘treason’ is ‘beyond ridiculous’

    ‘They get to do what they want,’ John Catanzara said of people whose efforts left a police officer dead. John Catanzara, who was elected last May as the president of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, is defending the people who participated in the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol that resulted in the death of a police officer.

  • White man who drove into Iowa protesters avoids prison

    A white man who deliberately sped his car through a crowd of racial injustice protesters in Iowa City, striking several, will avoid prison and have the incident erased from his record if he stays out of trouble for three years. A judge last month granted a deferred judgment for Michael Ray Stepanek, 45, who told police he drove his Toyota Camry through the crowd in August because the protesters needed “an attitude adjustment.” The sentence means a felony charge of willful injury resulting in bodily injury against Stepanek will be dismissed and expunged, as long as he does not commit a crime during a three-year term of probation.

  • Mike Pence’s daughter reveals she was caught up in riots and defends ‘hero’ Capitol police

    Charlotte Pence Bond, Mike Pence’s daughter, has defended Capitol Police after pro-Trump rioters were able to overpower law enforcement and breach the US Capitol on Wednesday. Capitol Police have come under scrutiny given how underprepared they appeared to be compared to the number of rioters who descended on the Capitol. Anyone who is blaming the Capitol Hill Police for the domestic terrorism that occurred yesterday should seriously reconsider their position.

  • Cotton, Rubio Condemn Republicans Who Opposed Electoral Certification ‘For Political Advantage’

    Republican Senators Marco Rubio and Tom Cotton chastised several of their fellow GOP senators on Thursday for their behavior ahead of Congress's certification of the electoral vote count, which a group of senators said they opposed."You have some senators who, for political advantage, were giving false hope to their supporters, misleading them into thinking that somehow yesterday's actions in Congress could reverse the results of the election," Cotton said on Fox News."These senators, as insurrectionists literally stormed the capitol, were sending out fundraising emails. That shouldn't have happened, and it's got to stop now," he continued.The Arkansas Republican appears to be referring to fundraising messages from Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri that were sent just as pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol building Wednesday afternoon.Shortly before the rioting began, Hawley’s campaign sent a fundraising email promoting his decision to object to Pennsylvania’s electoral votes being counted."I'm leading the fight to reject electors from key states unless there is an emergency audit of the election results. Will you stand with me?" read Cruz's fundraising text, which was blasted out after evacuation procedures began in the Capitol.Cotton emphasized that he was never planning to object to the electoral certification but said he still supports an independent commission to study the November election and propose reforms.Rubio tweeted Thursday morning that "some misled you" regarding whether the vice president "could reject ballots" and whether "objections could pass or used as leverage to force an audit.""They knew the truth but thought it was a great way to get attention & raise money," the Florida Republican wrote.Hawley was the first GOP senator to say he would object to the certification of electoral votes, promising to oppose Pennsylvania's results.Asked whether he believes Trump is responsible in part for the rioting, Hawley acknowledged, "I don't think urging people to come to the Capitol was a good idea" but added that "the responsibility of violent criminal acts is with violent criminals."Earlier this week, a group of eleven Republican senators led by Senator Ted Cruz of Texas announced they would object to the certification of one or more states' electoral votes.That group included Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, James Lankford of Oklahoma, Mike Braun of Indiana, Steve Daines of Montana, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, and John Kennedy of Louisiana, as well as senators-elect Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, and Roger Marshall of Kansas.

  • Majority of Americans want Trump removed immediately after U.S. Capitol violence - Reuters/Ipsos poll

    Fifty-seven percent of Americans want Republican President Donald Trump to be immediately removed from office after he encouraged a protest this week that escalated into a deadly riot inside the U.S. Capitol, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll. Most of them were Democrats, however, with Republicans apparently much more supportive of Trump serving out the final days of his term, which ends on Jan. 20. The national public opinion survey, conducted Thursday and Friday, also showed that seven out of 10 of those who voted for Trump in November opposed the action of the hardcore supporters who broke into the Capitol while lawmakers were meeting to certify the election victory of Democrat Joe Biden.

  • Woman who wrongly accused Black teen is arrested, apologizes

    A woman who wrongly accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone and tackled him while being filmed at a New York City hotel apologized but defended her actions in a television interview conducted before she was arrested in California. “I consider myself to be super sweet,” Miya Ponsetto, 22, said in a “CBS This Morning" interview that aired Friday. The interview was conducted Thursday afternoon, hours before Ponsetto was jailed in Ventura County.

  • Biden says 'it's a good thing' Trump will not be attending the inauguration

    Speaking to reporters on Friday, President-elect Joe Biden said President Trump's decision not to attend the inauguration was "one of the few things he and I have ever agreed on." Biden later said that Vice President Mike Pence is welcome to attend the ceremony.

  • Capitol Police officer dies from injuries in pro-Trump riot

    The 42-year-old officer, identified as Brian D. Sicknick, was injured while "physically engaging with protesters."

  • Auschwitz hoodie, nooses and Confederate flags on show during Capitol riots

    Several racist symbols were seen amid the insurrection on Wednesday