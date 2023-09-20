MAGA Lawyer Lin Wood Is Cooperating With Georgia in Case Against Trump

Former MAGA attorney Lin Wood is a witness for the state in Georgia’s election interference RICO case against the former president and 18 others. Wood, who retired from practicing law earlier this year to avoid disbarment, worked as a member of Trump’s legal team in the aftermath of the 2020 election and heavily promoted claims that the election had been rigged against the former president.

According to a Wednesday filing to the Fulton County Superior Court, which seeks a resolution to potential conflicts of interest between attorneys for Trump and several of his co-defendants, Wood is a witness for the prosecution.

“L. Lin Wood, Coreco Ja’Quan Perason, Vikki Townsend Consiglio, Gloria Kay Godwin, James Kenneth Carroll, and Carolyn Hall Fisher, are witnesses for the State in the present case. Sidney Katherine Powell and Cathleen Alston Latham are Defendants in the present case,” the filing reads.

Harry W. MacDougald, who is representing Jeff Clarke in the Georgia case “also previously represented and was co-counsel to L. Lin Wood in Wood v. Raffensperger.”

Prosecutors claim that “there is a significant risk that the Rules of Professional Conduct may be violated, which may compromise the rights of certain witnesses for the State of Georgia should those witnesses be cross-examined by their former attorneys.”

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Wood said that he had been informed he was “going to be subpoenaed as a witness,” but had no other information on the matter.

Trump and his co-defendants have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them. Rolling Stone reported on Wednesday that the growing pile of legal troubles faced by the former president has him raising concerns to his attorneys that he may actually end up in prison.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with further developments.

