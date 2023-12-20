MAGA’s Newest Punching Bag

From the Dispatch Politics on The Dispatch

MAGAWorld Gets Its 2024 Villain

PHOENIX—In recent years, GOP base confabs like Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest have largely concentrated their ire on the same stockpile of alleged RINOs: Mitt Romney, Liz Cheney, Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell. But here at the Phoenix Convention Center this week, all those villains took a backseat to a new Dr. Evil: presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk went after Haley’s (unspecified) “awful ideas” in his conference-opening monologue. Her sole presidential rival to speak at the conference, Vivek Ramaswamy, pledged that “the likes of Nikki Haley or any other neocon” would not serve in his presidential administration. Sunday and Monday night’s keynote speakers, Steve Bannon and Tucker Carlson, luxuriated in long anti-Haley segments, which both played for laughs.

“Should you put air quotes around ‘Nikki Haley’?” Carlson asked just minutes after taking the stage. “Because otherwise you’re just assuming this is a real person, and not just a hologram put out there by Ken Griffin and the billionaire class to torment you.” He went on to speculate at length about how much Iranian oil money it would take for Haley—known for years as an Iran hawk—to instead become a cheerleader for the mullahs: “Like, there is a number, right?”

Meanwhile, out on the floor of the sponsor hall, Turning Point Action was conducting a veepstakes straw poll. The listed possibilities: “Kari,” “Tucker,” “Noem,” “DeSantis,” and “Nimrata Nikki Randhawa Haley”—a nod to the dog-whistle jokes about her full name that have regularly resurfaced in MAGAworld this year. (Haley, the daughter of Indian immigrants, was born Nimrata Nikki Randhawa and took her husband’s last name when they married in 1996.)

This outpouring of vitriol comes as Haley has strengthened her case as the GOP primary’s strongest second-place contender—albeit a very, very distant one to Donald Trump, whose national lead over the field has only continued to grow. Haley got her best poll of the cycle in New Hampshire this weekend, with CBS News finding her within 15 points of Trump in the state.

Haley’s boomlet hasn’t done much to change anyone’s expectations of a Trump victory—she’d need about a dozen dominoes to fall her way over the next two months even to make that a conversation. But it has rejuvenated questions about whether Trump should consider her as his vice presidential pick. After all, her star has risen with the part of the party over which his grasp is weakest, and she has so far conducted her campaign without making the sort of scorched-earth attacks against the frontrunner that would burn that bridge. (Surrogates for Ron DeSantis, Haley’s neck-and-neck competitor for the silver-medal spot, have increasingly been insisting that Haley-for-Veep is in fact Trump’s plan.)

It’s exactly that possibility that the MAGA infotainment-industrial complex seems to be mobilizing to try to prevent. To them, Haley represents the most contemptible, most infuriating faction in politics: the Republican Party as it existed until just a few years ago. And after a year in which the Republican primary seemed likely to shape up as a contest between Trump and DeSantis—two candidates who, whatever their differences, are broadly aligned in their vision for the GOP—the MAGA faithful seem to relish the chance to finally let loose against a more deplorable foe.

“You don’t love Nikki? Neocon Nikki? Neoliberal neocon Nikki? You don’t love her?” Bannon said during his TPUSA speech, pausing to drink in the boos. “She’s ambitious as Lucifer.”

“We’re gonna have to stop that viper over there—that’d be worse than Judas Pence in the West Wing, wouldn’t it?” he went on. “You’re not fans of Nikki? You’re not fans of Nikki as VP?”

Members of the crowd were not fans. “Tucker! Tucker!” a chant broke out. And then, rhyming it: “F— her! F— her!”

“Oh my Lord, this is not PG-rated,” Bannon smirked. “Lord have mercy.”

Notable and Quotable

“The objective of, I would say, the entire administration and its enablers in the Republican Party—which is most elected officials there—is to destroy the United States.” —Tucker Carlson in a keynote speech to Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest, December 18, 2023

