MAGA is no longer fighting the Republican establishment. It is the GOP establishment

MAGA is the new Republican establishment. By any definition, the new guard ushered in by former President Donald Trump dictates the immediate future of the Republican Party. It’s about time Trump and his followers delivered the goods for America instead of making excuses for failure.

When and if Nikki Haley is ultimately defeated in the Republican presidential primary, Ronald Reagan’s big tent can be folded up and put away.

“Not only do [Republicans] support President Trump, we support his policies,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, told MSNBC. “And any Republican that isn’t willing to adapt these policies, we’re completely eradicating from the party.”

“Anybody that makes a ‘Contribution’ to Birdbrain [Nikki Haley], from this moment forth, will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp,” railed Trump after the New Hampshire primary. “We don’t want them, and will not accept them, because we Put America First, and ALWAYS WILL!”

MAGA is now such an ingrained fixture in the GOP that Trump and his followers are perfectly fine casting off any fellow Republicans who might disagree over policy or politics.

Money, manpower and momentum are all MAGA

This is exactly how the much-maligned Republican political establishment has behaved for as long as I can remember.

Former President Donald Trump speaks after defeating Nikki Haley in the New Hampshire primary election, during his watch party in Nashua, N.H., on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

As a young Senate Judiciary counsel, I vividly recall Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell’s emissary who would descend to the basement in the Dirksen Senate Office Building and explain why we couldn’t pursue conservative immigration policies.

The condescending dismissal made me despise what I called “establishment” Republicans, RINOs (Republicans in Name Only), and “squishes.” They had the power, they told me how it was going to be, and I could pound sand if I didn’t like it.

When it comes to politics, media, and the soul of the GOP, MAGA reigns supreme. A majority of the United States Senate has endorsed Trump.

More than 100 members of the House of Representatives currently support Trump as well as the entirety of House Republican leadership. Trump’s most ardent detractors like Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Rep. Liz Cheney, and Sen. Mitt Romney are personae non gratae in the mainstream GOP.

Between the official campaign and aligned political action committees, Trump’s fundraising advantage is absolutely massive. The money, manpower, and momentum are all MAGA.

Mitch McConnell is now kissing Trump's ring

Even Sen. Mitch McConnell who has regularly collided with Trump is now bending the knee to Trump’s will.

In remarks first reported by Punchbowl, McConnell articulated the difficulties of moving border security legislation without Trump’s support.

“Politics on this have changed,” McConnell said.

The Senate minority leader noted that bipartisan immigration legislation could hurt Trump’s political prospects in 2024.

“We don’t want to do anything to undermine him,” McConnell said of Trump.

Yet Trump’s MAGA movement refuses to bear the accountability that comes with leadership.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks during a press conference following the Republicans weekly policy luncheon on January 23, 2024 in Washington, DC.

After eight years out of the White House, Republicans welcomed Trump’s victory in 2016. He enjoyed Republican control of the Senate and the House of Representatives during his first two years in office.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was certainly a feather in his cap, but Trump failed to rally Republicans on key votes like repealing the Affordable Care Act.

Republicans lost the House of Representatives in the 2018 midterm elections, effectively derailing Trump’s legislative agenda for his remaining two years. Without question, Trump’s most significant accomplishment while in office was pushing the Supreme Court and federal judiciary in a far more conservative trajectory.

Trump refuses to accept responsibility for GOP failures

In 2020 Trump lost to President Joe Biden in a referendum election on Trump and the GOP’s MAGA leadership. The cycle also cost Republicans control of both the House and the Senate.

President Donald Trump, center, accompanied by from left, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., Vice President Mike Pence, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, speaks after participating in a Congressional Republican Leadership Retreat at Camp David, Md., Jan. 6, 2018.

The State of Georgia turned blue in the United States Senate.

In 2022, MAGA candidates fared poorly in competitive general elections which stymied an anticipated “red wave” that should have materialized based on an electoral map favorable to the Republicans.

Miraculously, Trump has taken none of the blame for years of GOP political failure.

Two-thirds of the MAGA establishment believes that Trump was actually the rightful winner of the 2020 election and blames McConnell and former Speaker Kevin McCarthy for the remaining poor midterm election performances.

The MAGA Republican power structure fancies themselves the victims of Democrats, the minority in the Republican Party, the deep state, and just about every other possible explanation that doesn’t involve a serious look in the mirror.

We must not apply a different standard to MAGA

Many of my conservative friends ask me why I don’t fall in line, weather Trump’s MAGA leadership unscathed, and live to fight another day.

The answer has never changed.

As a young hill attorney, I always heard senators and House members talking about “living to fight another day.” The only problem was that day never came. The votes never happened. The problems weren’t addressed. The American people suffer the consequences of the political class simply blowing in the political winds.

The MAGA movement came to be because Republican political elites became quite disconnected from the people they represented. None of us want leaders who define success as the slowing of American decline. We grew tired of the constant explanations justifying Republican political and policy failures.

Gov. Jeb Bush asked us to “please clap.” We did not.

Cameron Smith, columnist for The Tennessean and the USA TODAY Network Tennessee

We can’t apply a different standard to the MAGA establishment. Trump and the politicians supporting him must deliver fiscal sanity, rein in the regulatory state, and enact policies that restore America as a shining city on a hill.

If we’re only left with excuses for failure, maybe the establishment has simply continued under Trump’s new management.

