MAGA Republican actions fit 'definition of fascism,' White House says

White House Press Secretary Jean-Pierre holds press briefing
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

(Reuters) - The actions of some Republicans allied to former President Donald Trump fit the definition of fascism, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Friday, a day after President Joe Biden said they edged toward "semi-fascism."

“I was very clear when laying out and defining what MAGA Republicans have done and you look at the definition of fascism and you think about what they're doing in attacking our democracy. ... That is what that is. It is very clear," Jean-Pierre told a press briefing.

MAGA refers to Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan. Fascism is a political philosophy that exalts nation and often race above the individual and supports an autocratic government led by a dictatorial leader involving the forced suppression of opposition, U.S. dictionary Merriam-Webster says.

In response to Biden's Thursday evening comments that Trump-allied Republicans embraced violence and hatred, and edged toward "semi-fascism," the Republican National Committee called the remarks "despicable."

"Biden forced Americans out of their jobs, transferred money from working families to Harvard lawyers, and sent our country into a recession while families can't afford gas and groceries," spokesperson Nathan Brand said.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; writing by Costas Pitas; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Recommended Stories

  • Trump's NYC golf course to host Saudi-backed women's event

    A New York City-owned golf course managed by former President Donald Trump’s business is expected to host a Saudi Arabia-supported women's tournament in October, city officials said Friday. The plan to host the Aramco Team Series at the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx comes after New York City's attempt to cancel Trump's contract to run the course was thrown out by a judge in April. Former Mayor Bill de Blasio said shortly after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, that he was canceling Trump's contracts to run the golf course and several Central Park concessions.

  • Biden calls on 'mainstream' GOP to reject 'MAGA'

    STORY: U.S. President Joe Biden called on Republicans to reject ‘MAGA’ and vote Democrat in November at his first political rally ahead of the midterms.At an earlier fund-raising stop on Thursday (August 25), he accused Trump-allied Republicans of edging toward "semi-fascism." Biden later took the stage in Maryland to appeal to what he called “mainstream Republicans.” “The MAGA Republicans don't just threaten our personal rights and economic security. They're a threat to our very democracy. They refuse to accept the will of the people. They embrace, embrace political violence. They don't believe in democracy. This is why in this moment, those of you who love this country, Democrats, independents, mainstream Republicans, we must be stronger, more determined and more committed to saving America than the MAGA Republicans are destroying America.” The rally kicks off a coast-to-coast tour for Biden as he tries to lend support to Democrats and stop Republicans from taking control of Congress, in part by emphasizing the stark differences between the parties and tout recent legislative victories on climate change and gun control. Republicans hope they can ride voters’ unhappiness with high inflation and cultural resentment from its majority-white base. They also have a historical advantage, as the party in control of the White House usually loses seats in their first midterms. Democratic pollsters said Biden is polling lower than most, if not all of the actual Democratic candidates running for competitive seats in Congress- often by double digits. His latest approval rating is 41%.

  • Release of redacted affidavit sheds new light on FBI Mar-a-Lago raid

    Skyler Henry reports on new details revealed by the release of the redacted affidavit FBI used to get Mar-a-Lago search warrant (8-26-2022)

  • Who benefits from taking COVID antivirals? What a study on Paxlovid found

    “Paxlovid will remain important for people at the highest risk of severe COVID-19, such as seniors and those with compromised immune systems,” a doctor told The Associated Press.

  • On Women’s Equality Day, Nancy Pelosi and Katie Porter suggest abortion rights will rock midterm elections

    Friday marked the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote. Many voters say the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade will bring more women to the polls.

  • Karl Rove Doesn’t Buy Fox Host’s Spin on Unsealed Mar-a-Lago Affidavit

    Fox NewsFox News contributor and former Trump campaign adviser Karl Rove wasn’t buying what Fox was trying to sell on Friday when it came to the redacted affidavit used to justify the FBI’s search for classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s estate.Nearly three weeks after the feds first executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago for evidence of Trump’s potential violation of the Espionage Act, the Justice Department unsealed the 38-page affidavit behind it. Judge Bruce E. Reinhart a

  • A foreign spy's view on Mar-a-Lago search affidavit: 'You're taking the fun out of spying'

    An affidavit shows Trump had "184 unique documents bearing classification markings" at Mar-a-Lago. That would be easy pickings for spies.

  • Justice Department releases heavily redacted Mar-a-Lago affidavit

    Yahoo Finance reporter Jen Schonberger details the DOJ's decision to unseal a legal affidavit that shows the FBI obtained a search warrant to search Trump's Mar-a-Lago home believing he had classified documents in his possession related to national defense.

  • Warren Says Student Debt Relief Will Still Tame Inequality and Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Senator Elizabeth Warren, who lobbied hard for President Joe Biden to forgive $50,000 in student loan debt per borrower, said his much smaller plan can still address racial and gender wealth inequality and help tame inflation.Most Read from BloombergNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskFed’s Jackson Hole Conference Is Underway: Here’s What to ExpectWorld’s Most Popular Password Manager Says It W

  • ‘Despicable act.’ Coast man will spend life in prison for sex abuse of 3-year-old boy.

    The victim took the stand and recounted the abuse that lasted until he was 4. Here’s more from court.

  • Wake County reports state's first cases of monkeypox in women

    Wake County Public Health said it has confirmed cases of monkeypox in two women, the first known cases in the state.

  • GOP state Sen. Dan Laughlin sues Democratic Party chair, Erie Reader over column

    Laughlin filed a defamation suit over a column written by Jim Wertz, Erie County Democratic Party chairman, and the Erie Reader, which published it.

  • Gavin Newsom ‘cannot support’ UFW-backed farmworker union bill, calls for negotiation

    The news came as the United Farm Workers and supporters arrived in Sacramento following the “March for the Governor’s Signature” that began in Delano.

  • Justice Department may be readying potential antitrust lawsuit against Apple: report

    The iPhone maker has been under investigation by the Justice Department for more than three years over charges from developers that it has abused its market power to stifle competition. It remains unclear if the department will pursue a formal case, according to a report in Politico on Friday, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.

  • California’s “fast food bill” could give service workers more power

    A California bill seeks to hold fast-food corporations like McDonald’s and Burger King responsible for labor violations in the state. If AB 257 passes, the bill’s provisions will allow workers and the state to hold fast-food chains responsible for issues like wage theft and overtime pay. At the moment only franchisees can address these issues directly.

  • Riding on recent wins, Biden in Maryland rallies for Democrats, slams ‘semi-fascism’ in GOP

    After policy wins, President Joe BIden is trying to sharpen the contrast with Republicans, who once seemed poised for sizable victories in November.

  • Kelsea Ballerini Geeked Out On Poetry, Marilyn Monroe & More While Making New Album

    Her fourth full-length, 'Subject to Change,' is out Sept. 23 on Black River Entertainment.

  • Mitch McConnell said he had no response to Trump calling his wife Elaine Chao 'crazy'

    Trump recently escalated his long-standing feud with McConnell, calling his wife Elaine Chao "crazy" and "coco" in several posts on Truth Social.

  • Mar-a-Lago search documents released Friday reveal 184 classified documents taken

    The just-released document shows that 184 classified documents were taken from Mar-a-Lago in a previous search of the former president Trump's home.

  • The market's laser focus on inflation and the Fed is bizarre, Bank of America strategist says, with all eyes on Jackson Hole

    "All of that is second to what happens to the long end of the curve," Savita Subramanian told Bloomberg, as investors looked to Fed Chair Powell's speech.