MAGA Republican actions fit 'definition of fascism,' White House says

(Reuters) - The actions of some Republicans allied to former President Donald Trump fit the definition of fascism, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Friday, a day after President Joe Biden said they edged toward "semi-fascism."

“I was very clear when laying out and defining what MAGA Republicans have done and you look at the definition of fascism and you think about what they're doing in attacking our democracy. ... That is what that is. It is very clear," Jean-Pierre told a press briefing.

MAGA refers to Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan. Fascism is a political philosophy that exalts nation and often race above the individual and supports an autocratic government led by a dictatorial leader involving the forced suppression of opposition, U.S. dictionary Merriam-Webster says.

In response to Biden's Thursday evening comments that Trump-allied Republicans embraced violence and hatred, and edged toward "semi-fascism," the Republican National Committee called the remarks "despicable."

"Biden forced Americans out of their jobs, transferred money from working families to Harvard lawyers, and sent our country into a recession while families can't afford gas and groceries," spokesperson Nathan Brand said.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; writing by Costas Pitas; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)