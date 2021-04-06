MAGA Riot Lawsuit Against Trump Keeps Getting Bigger

Asawin Suebsaeng, Adam Rawnsley
·3 min read
Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty
Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty

A federal lawsuit alleging that former President Donald Trump, his lawyer, and far-right extremists at the U.S. Capitol conspired to deprive Americans of their civil rights by disrupting the count of Joe Biden’s electoral college victory with the Jan. 6 riot is expanding this week.

Lawyers for the NAACP, which brought the suit early this year on behalf of Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), are set to file an amended complaint on Wednesday adding 10 new plaintiffs, two people familiar with the matter saie. The new plaintiffs will include other members of Congress, and the amended complaint is said to include additional information about the deadly Jan. 6 riot in Washington, D.C., which then-President Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani are accused of inciting, the sources added.

The addition of new plaintiffs was first reported by The New York Times on Tuesday.

Thompson’s suit, originally filed in February, accuses Trump of violating the more than a century old Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, which makes it a federal crime to “conspire to prevent, by force, intimidation, or threat” officials from holding office or carrying out their official duties.

Thompson named the far-right groups the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys as defendants alongside and alleged co-conspirators alongside Trump.

Trump named Jesse Binnall, a veteran of his campaign’s legal team and former National Security Adviser Gen. Mike Flynn’s defense team, to represent him in the suit.

The expansion of the Thompson suit comes as Trump’s post-presidency legal problems mount even as his party and the conservative movement have attempted to move on from the Jan. 6 riot and deaths caused by the insurrection as quickly as they can.

Half of Republicans Believe False Accounts of Capitol Riot, Poll Reveals

Two Capitol Police officers, James Blassingame and James Hemby, filed a federal lawsuit against Trump in late March over injuries stemming from their service at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The two officers, both veterans of the Capitol Police for over a decade, claim Trump “inflamed, encouraged, incited, directed, and aided and abetted” the “insurrectionist mob” that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 and caused both men’s injuries.

Blassingame says he has suffered head and back pain as well as bouts of depression as a result of his service during the attack, and Hemby says he is under the care of an orthopedist for injuries to his head and back by rioters.

Trump has yet to respond to the suit or identify an attorney who will represent him in that suit.

Why QAnon Is So Bummed to See the Suez Ship Go Free

The former president also faces a lawsuit from Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), who has accused Trump, his son Don Jr., and Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) of engaging in a conspiracy against civil rights by allegedly inciting the Jan. 6 riot.

All of the suits are part of a growing parade of criminal investigations and lawsuits filed on a variety of matters that have dogged Trump, his family, his business empire, and his close associates in the months following the conclusion of his presidency. In recent weeks, the ex-president has privately griped that his enemies are going to be probing and “suing me for the rest of my life.”

    ABCJimmy Kimmel dove straight into the “drama” Monday night surrounding Major League Baseball’s decision to pull the All-Star Game out of Atlanta in protest of Georgia’s new voter-suppression legislation. As the late-night host put it, the MLB “did the right thing,” but “now the red-hatters are mad at them,” including “Tanny Ramirez,” who released one of his Twitter-esque statements over the weekend.“Baseball is already losing tremendous numbers of fans, and now they leave Atlanta with their All-Star Game because they are afraid of the Radical Left Democrats…” Donald Trump said of the decision. “Boycott baseball and all of the woke companies that are interfering with Free and Fair Elections. Are you listening Coke, Delta, and all!”“Now, Donald Trump calling for a boycott of Coca-Cola is beautiful,” Kimmel replied. “He had a Diet Coke button on his desk at the Oval Office. The man urinates aspartame, OK?”“And it’s especially funny because with all his complaining about cancel culture, this guy has tried to cancel more culture than anyone ever!” he continued, explaining that “if you listened to Trump, you’d have to cancel” everything from baseball, Coca-Cola and Delta Airlines to Apple, Amazon and Fox News, among dozens of other major U.S. entities.John Oliver Roasts Tucker Carlson’s Matt Gaetz DebacleDuring his first year as president, Trump lashed out at Merck, the company that makes Propecia. “What are the chances Donald Trump actually gives up Diet Coke or his bald head medicine?” Kimmel asked. “None, but he wants you to.”On top of all of this, there was the photo that former White House aide Stephen Miller posted on Monday with Trump in which a Coke bottle was visibly hidden behind his desk phone.“Isn’t that the best?” Kimmel asked. “Cheer up Republicans! You can’t watch football, baseball, basketball or NASCAR anymore. But you can still watch Trump play golf and drink Coke.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.