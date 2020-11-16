    Advertisement

    Magal Security Systems Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

    YEHUD, Israel, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Magal Security Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAGS) today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Management will hold a conference call later today (at 10 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

    Third Quarter 2020 Results Summary (all comparisons are to the third quarter of 2019)

    • Revenue of $18.3 million compared to $22.2 million

    • Gross margin 41.8% compared to 45.1%

    • Operating income of $0.9 million compared to $2.5 million

    • Net income attributable to Magal's shareholders of $0.6 million compared to $1.3 million

    • EBITDA of $1.3 million, or EBITDA margin of 7.3% compared to $3.1 million, or EBITDA margin of 13.8%

    • $53.4 million, or $2.31 per share, of cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits and restricted cash and deposits, net of short-term credit, compared to $51.6 million, or $2.23 per share at year-end 2019

    Mr. Dror Sharon, Chief Executive Officer of Magal, commented, "Globally, the Magal team is executing well, despite the impact of COVID restrictions. We are closing sales in the Magal Integrated Solutions (projects) and Senstar Products divisions, with backlog improving to a record level. Magal has remained profitable in every quarter of 2020 and preserved cash without restricting investments in sales and R&D, our primary growth drivers. Investments in new products and upgrades to our core platforms have continued throughout 2020, allowing the Company to maintain a competitive advantage and grow our business. With a strong balance sheet, industry-leading technological expertise and record backlog, Magal is positioned for recovery and growth post-COVID. I remain confident in our ability to execute our long-term strategy to grow revenue, improve profitability and close M&A opportunities."

    Third Quarter 2020 Results

    Revenue was $18.3 million compared with revenue of $22.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. Revenue from Magal's Integrated Solutions division (projects) represented approximately 54% of total revenue, while external revenue from the Senstar Products division represented approximately 46% of total revenue. The decline in revenue was primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 on projects execution and delivery, as well as a slowdown in product and software orders in certain territories. Revenues, not including inter-company revenues, from Magal's Integrated Solutions (projects) division and Senstar Products division decreased by 26% and 5%, respectively, compared to the third quarter of 2019.

    Gross profit was $7.6 million, or 41.8% of revenue in the third quarter of 2020 compared with gross profit of $10.0 million, or 45.1% of revenue, in the year-ago period. The decrease in gross margin in the quarter was primarily due to the higher share of sales from the Magal Integrated Solutions division, which carry a lower gross margin than Senstar product sales, partially offset by the reduction in division revenue and gross profitability.

    Operating expense decreased by 9% to $6.8 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $7.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. The decline in operating expense was primarily due to deferred new hiring, reduction in travel expenses and ongoing cost efficiency measures.

    Operating income was $0.9 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2019.

    Financial income was $0.0 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to a financial loss of $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2019, which was a non-cash expense as a result of the end of period valuation of monetary assets and liabilities.

    Net income attributable to Magal shareholders was $0.6 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to $1.3 million, or $0.06 per share in the third quarter of 2019.

    EBITDA for the third quarter was $1.3 million compared with $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2019.

    Cash and cash equivalents, short term deposits and restricted cash and deposits, net of short-term credit as of September 30, 2020, was $53.4 million, or $2.31 per share, compared with cash and short-term deposits of $51.6 million, or $2.23 per share, at December 31, 2019.

    Investors Conference Call Information

    The Company will host a conference call later today, November 16, 2020. The call will begin promptly at: 10:00 am Eastern Time; 5:00 pm Israel Time; 3:00 pm UK Time.

    To participate, please call one of the following teleconferencing numbers:

    • US: 1-877-407-9716

    • Israel: 1-809-406-247

    • UK: 0-800-756-3429

    • International: 1-201-493-6779

    The conference call will also be webcast live at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=142299.

    A replay link of the call will be available at www.magalsecurity.com on November 16, 2020 after 1:00 pm Eastern time through November 30, 2020 at 11:59 pm Eastern time. The Replay Pin Number is 13712737.

    About Magal Security Systems Ltd.

    Magal is a leading international provider of physical and video security solutions and products, as well as site management. Since 1969, Magal has delivered its products as well as tailor-made security solutions and turnkey projects to hundreds of satisfied customers in over 100 countries – under the most challenging conditions.

    Magal offers comprehensive integrated solutions for critical sites, managed by Fortis4G – our 4th generation, cutting-edge physical security information management system (PSIM). The solutions leverage our broad portfolio of home-grown solutions including, PIDS (Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems) and Symphony, our advanced VMS (Video Management Software) with native IVA (Intelligent Video Analytics) security solutions.

    Forward Looking Statements

    This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on assumptions and expectations which may not be realized and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, may differ from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. A number of these risks and other factors that might cause differences, some of which could be material, along with additional discussion of forward-looking statements, are set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, there is uncertainty about the impact of the spread of the COVID19 virus and its effect on the Company's operations, the demand for Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general.

    For more information:

    Magal Security Systems Ltd.

    Diane Hill, Assistant to the CEO

    Tel: +972-3-539-1421

    E-mail: dianeh@magal-s3.com

    Web: www.magalsecurity.com

    IR Contact:

    Brett Maas Managing Partner Hayden IR

    +1 646-536-7331

    Brett@HaydenIR.com

     

     

    MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD.

    UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

    (All numbers except EPS expressed in thousands of US$)







    Three Months

    Ended September 30,


    Nine Months

    Ended September 30,



    2020


    2019

    % change


    2020


    2019

    % change











    Revenue

    18,254


    22,188

    (18)


    52,064


    63,075

    (17)

    Cost of revenue

    10,629


    12,187

    (13)


    29,216


    35,710

    (18)











    Gross profit

    7,625


    10,001

    (24)


    22,848


    27,365

    (17)

    Operating expenses:










       Research and development, net

    1,304


    1,285

    1


    4,237


    4,833

    (12)

       Selling and marketing

    3,086


    4,026

    (23)


    9,924


    12,534

    (21)

       General and administrative

    2,385


    2,169

    10


    6,804


    6,810

    (0)

    Total operating expenses

    6,775


    7,480

    (9)


    20,965


    24,177

    (13)











    Operating income

    850


    2,521



    1,883


    3,188


    Financial income (expenses), net

    6


    (573)



    19


    (1,667)












    Income before income taxes

    856


    1,948



    1,902


    1,521












    Taxes on income

    587


    438



    970


    975












    Net income

    269


    1,510



    932


    546












    Income (loss) attributable to redeemable non-controlling
    interests and non-controlling interests

    (347)


    212



    (276)


    36












    Net income attributable to Magal's shareholders

    616


    1,298



    1,208


    510












    Basic and diluted net income per share

    $0.01


    $0.06



    $0.03


    $0.02






















    Weighted average number of shares used in computing
    basic net income per share

    23,153,985


    23,153,985



    23,153,985


    23,121,107












    Weighted average number of shares used in computing
    diluted net income per share

    23,153,985


    23,167,049



    23,153,985


    23,141,574



















    Three Months

    Ended September 30,



    Nine Months

    Ended September 30,



    2020

    %


    2019

    %



    2020

    %


    2019

    %












    Gross margin

    41.8


    45.1



    43.9


    43.4


    Research and development, net as a % of revenues

    7.1


    5.8



    8.1


    7.7


    Selling and marketing as a % of revenues

    16.9


    18.1



    19.1


    19.9


    General and administrative as a % of revenues

    13.1


    9.8



    13.1


    10.8


    Operating margin

    4.7


    11.4



    3.6


    5.1


    Net margin

    3.4


    5.9



    2.3


    0.8














     

    MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD.

     RECONCILLATION OF EBITDA TO NET INCOME

    (All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)



    Three Months

    Ended September 30,



    Nine Months

    Ended September 30,


    2020


    2019



    2020


    2019










    GAAP Net income

    269


    1,510



    932


    546

       Less:









       Financial income (expenses), net

    6


    (573)



    19


    (1,667)

       Taxes on income

    (587)


    (438)



    (970)


    (975)

       Depreciation and amortization

    (489)


    (542)



    (1,456)


    (1,591)

    EBITDA

    1,339


    3,063



    3,339


    4,779

     

     

    MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD.

    UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    (All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)



    September 30,


    December 31,


    2020


    2019

    CURRENT ASSETS:




    Cash and cash equivalents

    $53,655


    $34,531

    Short-term bank deposits

    -


    16,749

    Restricted cash and deposits

    257


    324

    Trade receivables, net

    12,604


    18,697

    Unbilled accounts receivable

    8,628


    8,897

    Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

    4,650


    4,510

    Inventories

    14,412


    12,605





    Total current assets

    94,206


    96,313





     

    Long term investments and receivables:








    Long-term deposits, restricted bank deposits and other long-term accounts
    receivable and prepaid expenses

    127


    134

    Severance pay fund

    1,413


    1,363

    Deferred tax assets

    3,998


    4,215

    Operating lease right-of-use assets

    2,774


    3,492





    Total long-term investments and receivables

    8,312


    9,204





    PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

    5,923


    6,256





    GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET

    14,383


    15,276





    Total assets

    $122,824


    $127,049

     

     

    MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD.

    UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    (All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)



    September 30,


    December 31,


    2020


    2019





    CURRENT LIABILITIES:








    Short-term credit

    $529


    $       -

    Trade payables

    4,297


    5,438

    Customer advances

    4,696


    5,587

    Deferred revenues

    2,208


    2,558

    Other accounts payable and accrued expenses

    12,574


    14,609

    Short-term operating lease liabilities

    702


    919





    Total current liabilities

    25,006


    29,111





    LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:




    Deferred revenues

    2,148


    1,769

    Deferred tax liabilities

    197


    178

    Accrued severance pay

    2,245


    2,251

    Long-term operating lease liabilities

    2,030


    2,515

    Other long-term liabilities

    269


    371





    Total long-term liabilities

    6,889


    7,084





    Redeemable non-controlling interest

    3,218


    3,048





    SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




    Share Capital: Ordinary shares of NIS 1 par value -





    Authorized: 39,748,000 shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31,
    2019; Issued and outstanding: 23,153,985 shares at September 30, 2020 and
    23,153,985 shares at December 31, 2019

    6,750


    6,750

    Additional paid-in capital

    94,858


    94,696

    Accumulated other comprehensive loss

    (1,891)


    (627)

    Foreign currency translation adjustments (stand-alone financial statements)

    6,158


    5,924

    Accumulated deficit

    (18,162)


    (18,961)





    Total shareholders' equity

    87,713


    87,782

    Non-controlling interest

    (2)


    24





    TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

    87,711


    87,806





    TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

    $122,824


    $127,049






