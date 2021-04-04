- By GF Value





The stock of Magal Security Systems (NAS:MAGS, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $4.47 per share and the market cap of $103.5 million, Magal Security Systems stock is estimated to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Magal Security Systems is shown in the chart below.





Magal Security Systems Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

Because Magal Security Systems is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Magal Security Systems has a cash-to-debt ratio of 16.45, which is better than 82% of the companies in Business Services industry. The overall financial strength of Magal Security Systems is 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Magal Security Systems is fair. This is the debt and cash of Magal Security Systems over the past years:

Magal Security Systems Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Magal Security Systems has been profitable 7 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $75.8 million and earnings of $0.09 a share. Its operating margin is 6.24%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Business Services industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Magal Security Systems at 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Magal Security Systems over the past years:

Story continues

Magal Security Systems Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Magal Security Systems's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Business Services industry. Magal Security Systems's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 21.9%, which ranks better than 79% of the companies in Business Services industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Magal Security Systems's return on invested capital is 6.24, and its cost of capital is 6.72. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Magal Security Systems is shown below:

Magal Security Systems Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

In short, the stock of Magal Security Systems (NAS:MAGS, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 79% of the companies in Business Services industry. To learn more about Magal Security Systems stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

