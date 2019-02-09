This Magazine Ranked Ethereum the 2nd-Best Blockchain Protocol. Bitcoin Didn’t Make the List

The latest issue of Rising Blockchain magazine lists the top 10 blockchain protocols, in their opinion. The list doesn’t include Bitcoin.

The 10 chains/protocols listed are those the editors believe “bring the change to the world in 2019 faster than other protocols.” At the top of the list is the Graphene Protocol, on which EOS, Steem, and Bitshares are built.

BitShares and STEEM Rank Above Ethereum?

The ratings don’t include much in the way of colorful explanations. Speaking of EOS, the magazine mentions that EOS has a transaction reversal mechanism via the “Arbitration Court” concept. BitShares is listed before Steem, although Steem has arguably on-boarded more users than most platforms one can name.

BitShares, on the other hand, had a very rough year in 2018. BitUSD lost its dollar peg in a big way, for starters. Overall, BitShares has less than a quarter billion invested in it. Compared to EOS, BitShares almost shouldn’t be on the “top 10” list at all.

