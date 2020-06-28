Is Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. In this article we look at what those investors think of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) was in 15 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. MGLN has experienced a decrease in hedge fund interest lately. There were 19 hedge funds in our database with MGLN positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that MGLN isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the eyes of most market participants, hedge funds are seen as slow, old financial vehicles of yesteryear. While there are greater than 8000 funds in operation today, We hone in on the masters of this club, approximately 850 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people orchestrate bulk of all hedge funds' total capital, and by watching their first-class equity investments, Insider Monkey has spotted various investment strategies that have historically beaten the broader indices.

Keeping this in mind we're going to take a look at the latest hedge fund action encompassing Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Hedge fund activity in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -21% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 21 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in MGLN a year ago. With hedgies' positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Starboard Value LP held the most valuable stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN), which was worth $114 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Renaissance Technologies which amassed $39.2 million worth of shares. Point72 Asset Management, D E Shaw, and Millennium Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Starboard Value LP allocated the biggest weight to Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN), around 4.62% of its 13F portfolio. 13D Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 3.63 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to MGLN.