Is Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) A Good Stock To Buy?

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don't always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) investors should pay attention to an increase in hedge fund interest lately. MGLN was in 19 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of December. There were 18 hedge funds in our database with MGLN holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that MGLN isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

According to most stock holders, hedge funds are viewed as unimportant, old investment tools of years past. While there are over 8000 funds with their doors open today, Our researchers choose to focus on the elite of this group, around 850 funds. These hedge fund managers oversee most of the smart money's total capital, and by keeping track of their highest performing picks, Insider Monkey has revealed a few investment strategies that have historically exceeded Mr. Market. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy outperformed the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points per annum since its inception in March 2017. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 35.3% since February 2017 (through March 3rd) even though the market was up more than 35% during the same period. We just shared a list of 7 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

We leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, we believe electric vehicles and energy storage are set to become giant markets, and we want to take advantage of the declining lithium prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So we are checking out investment opportunities like this one. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when S&P 500 was trading at 3150 after realizing the coronavirus pandemic's significance before most investors. With all of this in mind let's take a look at the latest hedge fund action regarding Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN).

What have hedge funds been doing with Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)?

At Q4's end, a total of 19 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 6% from the third quarter of 2019. By comparison, 15 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in MGLN a year ago. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.