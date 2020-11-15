Is Maggie Beer Holdings' (ASX:MBH) Share Price Gain Of 141% Well Earned?

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. For example, the Maggie Beer Holdings Limited (ASX:MBH) share price has soared 141% return in just a single year. On top of that, the share price is up 27% in about a quarter. Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 56% in the last three years.

Maggie Beer Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Maggie Beer Holdings grew its revenue by 72% last year. That's stonking growth even when compared to other loss-making stocks. Meanwhile, the market has paid attention, sending the share price soaring 141% in response. That sort of revenue growth is bound to attract attention, even if the company doesn't turn a profit. Given the positive sentiment around the stock we're cautious, but there's no doubt its worth watching.

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Maggie Beer Holdings has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 141% in the last twelve months. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 9% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Maggie Beer Holdings has 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

