Maggie Valley murder suspect appears in court

Jun. 14—Rhonda Michelle Rankin-Evans, 48 is accused of murder in an undetermined degree, appeared in court on Wednesday.

The murder occurred in Maggie Valley on New Year's Eve, when police received a call of a domestic disturbance at the Tanglewood Motel. When police arrived, Rankin-Evans placed her hands behind her back and said, "I have killed him," according to a search warrant.

Her husband, Wayne Stevenson Evans II, was found between the beds in the motel room with a deep stab wound to his chest.

As Rankin-Evans entered the courtroom on Wednesday, she looked visibly nervous. The appearance was a relatively uneventful one with a few motions filed by the state.

Assistant District Attorney Jeff Jones said that the case is not a capital case, before giving discovery to the defense in the form of two interviews, the DNA lab results and the results of a toxicology screening of Rankin-Evans.

Jones also gave a notice to introduce evidence. The state will be bringing two expert witnesses. One is an expert in forensic biology, and one is an expert in forensic toxicology.

A notice of an aggravating factor was served, as the victim in this case had a physical impairment and the suspect was a trusted party due to their relationship.

Rankin-Evans next court date was set for Sept. 18.