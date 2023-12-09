Maggie Valley pastor accused of stealing $540 from church

Dec. 8—The pastor of Maggie Valley United Methodist Church was arrested this week for allegedly stealing $540 from church coffers.

The news sent shock waves through the church community.

"As a church board, we hate to inform you that our church has fallen victim to a series of criminal activities," Maggie Valley United Methodist Board Chair Ken Brown wrote in a message to the congregation Tuesday evening.

Pastor Cole Altizer, who has been with the church for just over three-and-a-half years, was charged with the felony of larceny by an employee. In an interview with The Mountaineer, Altizer said he was not yet at liberty to discuss the case, but plans to share his side of the story at some point.

"I want to be as cooperative as possible and help the truth come out," he said.

In the meantime, the pastor said he didn't want the incident to detract from the good the church has done.

"I'm very proud of what we've done, and I'm very sad with where we've found ourselves," Altizer said. "All of us involved in this are disappointed in the distraction of all of this."

Maggie Valley Police Chief Matthew Boger said the investigation is still ongoing and more charges could potentially come from the continued investigation. The arrest warrant for the original charge accuses Altizer of using $540 of church cash funds for his own personal use.

"It's just a very unfortunate situation for the church and the community that have to go through this," Boger said.

Aimee Yeager, the director of communications for the Western North Carolina Conference of The United Methodist Church, said they were aware of the situation, but couldn't comment due to the ongoing investigation.

"This is a painful situation for everyone involved and for the congregation at Maggie Valley, and we are holding everyone in our prayers as the investigation continues," Yeager said.

Altizer highlighted the good work that the church has consistently done within the community.

"Maggie Valley United Methodist Church is a church that has been around for 150 years. It's done so much good for the community," Altizer said. "After this all settles down, I hope people can remember that the most important thing about this church and this community are the good people that want to help others."

He also said he hopes the church continues to follow their mission statement of "knowing Christ, growing faith, serving others."

"My deep desire for this church is that they will continue on with their mission," Altizer said.