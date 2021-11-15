Maggots falling from ceiling lead cops to decomposing bodies, New York police say

Maggots falling from an apartment resident’s ceiling led to the discovery of decomposing bodies, New York City police said.

The Bronx apartment tenant complained about the maggots on Nov. 13 and authorities were called to the residence above for a wellness check, AM New York Metro reported.

When police arrived at the apartment, they discovered “severely decomposed” bodies of a woman and a man as a result of a suspected murder-suicide, according to the outlet.

McClatchy News reached out to the NYPD for comment on Nov. 15 and was awaiting a response.

A gun was discovered in the living room of the residence.

Since the bodies were described as “piles of rotting flesh” by one officer, it was difficult to determine when they died, AM New York Metro reported.

Investigators suspect both were dead for roughly two weeks given the decaying of their bodies, the New York Post reported.

Additionally, a building resident believed they heard gunshots from the apartment roughly two weeks ago.

The firearm was found next to the body of the deceased man, Tribune News Service reported.

New York City’s medical examiner will determine the causes of death with an autopsy, according to the outlet.

From Nov. 8-14, there were 43 reported shooting victims in New York City, NYPD crime statistics show.

Of those, there were 18 shooting victims in the Bronx.