"It was like magic!" Bride's parents miraculously make it to Florida in time for wedding

In The Know by Yahoo

A wedding photographer ditched his duties after poor treatment by the groom. He asked Reddit's "Am I the A******" if his actions could be justified. Although he's mainly a dog groomer, he has some photography skills. His friend was getting married on a budget and commissioned him as the wedding photographer for $250. The trouble was that at the wedding he was forced to work in horrible conditions — so he quit. "I started around 11 a.m. and was due to finish around 7:30 p.m." But the conditions got even worse when the Reddit poster wasn't even allowed to drink water. "I told the groom I need to take off for 20 minutes to get something to eat and drink. He tells me I need to either be a photographer or leave without pay" . "I asked if he was sure, and he said yes, so I deleted all the photos I took in front of him and took off saying I'm not his photographer anymore". Reddit users chimed in to support the dog groomer. "They really took advantage of [you]," one user commented. "That sounds horrible," another said