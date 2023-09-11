Magic City Witch dancers at Lake Elmo
Magic City Witch dancers at Lake Elmo
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 1.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Eagles vs. Patriots game.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. Browns game.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jaguars vs. Colts game.
This week was packed with news, including in the world of startups — our favorite arena. Before we jump in, let me direct your attention to Friday's Equity Podcast episode and remind y'all that I will be interviewing Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt onstage later this month at Disrupt! Paris, the original shared micromobility playground, has officially kicked all of its shared e-scooters out of the city.
A late comeback wasn't enough for the U.S. to advance to the FIBA World Cup final.
The humble PC mouse is underestimated. We tested some of the best on the market to see which can serve as a reliable daily driver.
Bud Light is looking to make a comeback this NFL season. Molson Coors is working to make sure it won't happen.
Ingrown hairs? Red spots? Shoppers say this $20 keratosis pilaris treatment 'leaves skin feeling like butter.'
Stephanie Arnouk is a New York City-based med student who somehow finds time in the morning to eat breakfast, create content, put makeup on — and get some studying in! The post Inside the morning routine of a fourth-year medical student appeared first on In The Know.
Automotive data website ISeeCars analyzed used car pricing of 6.5 million vehicles to determine the most and least expensive cities for buying a used car.
NYC officials have started enforcing new regulations mandating that hosts will have to file a registration application — and meet a set of requirements — to be able to rent homes to guests for less than 30 days.
TikTokers have a lot to say about the Burning Man Festival.
Protestors gathered Monday outside Cruise's headquarters in San Francisco after reports of one of its robotaxis blocking an ambulance with a patient on board who later died. The incident, which the San Francisco Fire Department reported last week, happened on August 14, when a driver hit a pedestrian in the city around 11 p.m. The department said emergency responders had trouble getting from the collision to the hospital because two Cruise robotaxis blocked the road. According to the report, the blockage caused a delay in getting the pedestrian to the hospital, where they later passed away.
One woman was blocked by Vinny Guadagnino of "Jersey Shore" after criticizing his barber. The post Woman gets blocked by ‘Jersey Shore’ star Vinny Guadagnino on Instagram, shares exactly what went down appeared first on In The Know.
The share of million-dollar homes is rising across the US, leaving many homebuyers with few affordable options.
These cloudlike kicks rarely get marked down, so step on it.
The rapper called out the president — and freaked out Mike Myers — during a televised Hurricane Katrina benefit concert.
"If you're Filipino, you know what's in my brain right now." The post NYC woman’s surprise of receiving coffee in a bag prompts input from Filipino creator: ‘if you’re filipino you know what I’m gonna say right now’ appeared first on In The Know.