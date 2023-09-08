Magic in Medora: Harper's Disney wish granted

Sep. 8—MEDORA, N.D. — Harper Wetzel of Glen Ullin saw her wish granted Thursday evening on stage at the Medora Musical. She will be joined in Disney World by her parents Jesse and Kari, as well as her six year-old brother Hunter. Harper suffers a rare form of brain cancer.

Kari said they had no idea the surprise was coming, and that she's grateful to everyone at the North Dakota Make a Wish Foundation who pulled it all together.

"Well she is just full of life, loves music and dancing. She's got a heart of gold, will do anything for anybody. She has a strong love for Jesus and her faith, loves all her friends at school... Just an all around amazing little girl," Kari said.

Harper loves to sing, which made the Medora Musical the perfect to surprise her with the trip.

"She loves to sing. That's been something that she's been doing since she was little. When we were doing radiation. That's how she would go to sleep every time when they would put her under for radiation, she'd sing to the team every single, every day," Kari said, adding that her daughter also enjoys art."She loves just making things for people. Every morning if she's up before me I'll find a new colored picture drawing by my side of the bed that says, 'To Mommy from Harper.'"

She said Harper will have health issues she'll have to deal with for the rest of her life.

"She's got craniopharyngioma. It's a very rare brain tumor that affects the pituitary gland, and it causes a lot of hormone deficiencies. So she had a surgery to remove a bunch of cysts so she could have radiation that basically killed the tumor. It's shrinking, but it cannot be removed because of where it's at, that would cause more damage to remove it," Kari said.

Despite this Harper, approaching her eighth birthday, is upbeat and making a strong recovery.

"She's doing good. There's just like it said a lot of hormone issues that we'll have to deal with for the rest of her life. So she's on medications for that. We're still doctoring, doing monthly trips out to the (Twin) Cities and Mayo but she's doing good though. I mean, she's got high spirits," Kari said.

Harper explained that she's very excited about her upcoming trip. She made her wish to go to Walt Disney World because she has loved Disney movies. Alice in Wonderland is her favorite, so she's counting down the days to meet the Mad Hatter in late December.

"I always wanted to go there!" Harper told The Press.

Make a Wish volunteer Kelly Braun said it was a special night.

"Harper loves the musical and loves music in general," Braun said. "We just thought if there's any way we could tell her this wish was coming true, it had to be at the musical in Medora. Once we found out it was going to happen we contacted the foundation and they've been wonderful to work with."

Several other children were also recognized on stage. They included

Laynie Simons,

Kinzley Messer,

and

Findley Dickey

among others.