    Advertisement

    Magic Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results with Both Record-Breaking Revenues of $95 million, reflecting a 11% Year Over Year Growth and Record-Breaking Operating Income of $11 million, reflecting a 30% Year Over Year Growth

    Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.

    Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter increased 21% year over year to a record breaking $14.2 million

    OR YEHUDA, Israel, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC), a global provider of end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions and IT consulting services, announced today its financial results for the third quarter and nine-months ended September 30, 2020.

    Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

    • Revenues for the third quarter increased 11% to a record breaking $94.9 million compared to $85.8 million in the same period last year.

    • Operating income for the third quarter increased 30% to a record breaking $11.0 million compared to $8.5 million in the same period last year.

    • Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter increased 21% to a record breaking $14.2 million compared to $11.8 million in the same period last year.

    • Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders for the third quarter increased 43% to a record breaking $7.1 million, or $0.14 per fully diluted share, compared to $5.0 million, or $0.10 per fully diluted share in the same period last year.

    • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders for the third quarter increased 17% to a record breaking $9.5 million, or $0.19 per fully diluted share, compared to $8.1 million, or $0.17 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year.

    Financial Highlights for the Nine-month Period Ended September 30, 2020

    • Revenues for the nine-months of 2020 increased 14% to $266.6 million compared to $234.7 million in the same period last year.

    • Operating income for the nine-months of 2020 increased 19% to $29.6 million compared to $24.9 million in the same period last year.

    • Non-GAAP operating income for the nine-months of 2020 increased 15% to $37.4 million compared to $32.5 million in the same period last year.

    • Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders for the nine-months of 2020 increased 23% to $18.7 million, or $0.38 per fully diluted share, compared to $15.1 million, or $0.29 per fully diluted share in the same period last year.

    • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders for the nine-months of 2020 increased 23% to $26.9 million, or $0.55 per fully diluted share, compared to $21.8 million, or $0.45 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year.

    • Cash flow from operating activities for the nine-months of 2020 amounted to $41.3 million compared to $32.7 million in the same period last year.

    • As of September 30, 2020, Magic’s net cash, cash equivalents, short and long-term bank deposits and marketable securities amounted to $85.6 million.

    • With the outlook for 2020 improving despite COVID-19 Magic is raising its May 2020 guidance for full year 2020 revenues of between $358 million to $365 million on a constant currency basis, reflecting annual growth of 9.9% to 11.5%, as compared to its prior range of $350 million to $360 million, overall increasing the midpoint of its guidance 1.8%.

    Guy Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer of Magic Software Enterprises, said:

    “Magic delivered strong execution during the quarter on all its fronts as we advance our business globally, signing new business and increasing our revenue from existing customers. Fueled by outstanding strategic performance in Israel and North America we will continue with our proven strategy to enhance our portfolio, organically and through acquisitions in order to offer the best one-stop-shop for digital transformation.”

    Conference Call Details

    Magic’s management will host a conference call on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 10:00 am Eastern Daylight Time (5:00 p.m. Israel Daylight Time) to review and discuss Magic’s results.

    To participate, please call one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin placing your calls at least 10 minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, call the international dial-in number.

    NORTH AMERICA: +1-888-668-9141

    UK: 0-800-917-5108

    ISRAEL: 03-918-0609

    ALL OTHERS: +972-3-918-0609

    For those unable to join the live call, a replay of the call will be available under the Investor Relations section of Magic’s website, www.magicsoftware.com

    Non-GAAP Financial Measures

    This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP operating income, Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic’s shareholders and Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share.

    Magic believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Magic's financial condition and results of operations. Magic's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

    Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Magic urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

    Non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release. These non-GAAP measures exclude the following items:

    • Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other related costs;

    • In-process research and development capitalization and amortization;

    • Equity-based compensation expenses;

    • The related tax, non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests effects of the above items;

    • Change in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions;

    • Acquisition-related costs;

    Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release.

    About Magic Software Enterprises

    Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC) is a global provider of mobile and cloud-enabled application and business integration platforms.

    For more information, visit www.magicsoftware.com

    Forward Looking Statements

    Some of the statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," “look forward”, "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements (although not all forward-looking statements include such words). These forward-looking statements, which may include, without limitation, projections regarding our future performance and financial condition, are made on the basis of management’s current views and assumptions with respect to future events. Any forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement. These statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We operate in a changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks that may affect us. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as certain additional risks that we face, you should refer to the Risk Factors detailed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent reports and filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

    Magic® is a registered trademark of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. All other product and company names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the property of, and might be trademarks of, their respective owners.

    Press Contact:

    Noam Amir
    Magic Software Enterprises
    ir@magicsoftware.com



    MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
    CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
    U.S. Dollars in thousands

     

     

    September 30,

     

     

    December 31,

     

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

     

     

    Unaudited

     

     

     

     

    ASSETS

     

     

     

     

     

     

    CURRENT ASSETS:

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cash and cash equivalents

     

    $

    79,395

     

     

    $

    81,915

     

    Short-term bank deposits

     

     

    2,784

     

     

     

    6,996

     

    Marketable securities

     

     

    1,181

     

     

     

    6,600

     

    Trade receivables, net

     

     

    99,798

     

     

     

    96,694

     

    Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

     

     

    11,484

     

     

     

    12,845

     

    Total current assets

     

     

    194,642

     

     

     

    205,050

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    LONG-TERM RECEIVABLES:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Severance pay fund

     

     

    4,248

     

     

     

    4,013

     

    Deferred tax assets

     

     

    2,280

     

     

     

    2,188

     

    Operating lease right-of-use assets

     

     

    23,115

     

     

     

    14,956

     

    Other long-term receivables

     

     

    2,910

     

     

     

    3,594

     

    Other long-term deposits

     

     

    2,285

     

     

     

    2,285

     

    Total long-term receivables

     

     

    34,838

     

     

     

    27,036

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

     

     

    5,910

     

     

     

    3,649

     

    INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND GOODWILL, NET

     

     

    187,108

     

     

     

    168,871

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    TOTAL ASSETS

     

    $

    422,498

     

     

    $

    404,606

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    CURRENT LIABILITIES:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Short-term debt

     

    $

    10,748

     

     

    $

    7,079

     

    Trade payables

     

     

    11,871

     

     

     

    10,990

     

    Accrued expenses and other accounts payable

     

     

    37,541

     

     

     

    32,619

     

    Current maturities of operating lease liabilities

     

     

    2,898

     

     

     

    3,833

     

    Liabilities due to acquisition activities

     

     

    5,510

     

     

     

    3,638

     

    Deferred revenues and customer advances

     

     

    8,958

     

     

     

    8,724

     

    Total current liabilities

     

     

    77,526

     

     

     

    66,883

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Long-term debt

     

     

    18,070

     

     

     

    15,540

     

    Deferred tax liability

     

     

    14,845

     

     

     

    11,069

     

    Long-term operating lease liabilities

     

     

    20,220

     

     

     

    11,119

     

    Long-term liabilities due to acquisition activities

     

     

    9,325

     

     

     

    8,613

     

    Accrued severance pay

     

     

    5,062

     

     

     

    4,770

     

    Total non-current liabilities

     

     

    67,522

     

     

     

    51,111

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

     

     

    16,588

     

     

     

    21,915

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    EQUITY:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Magic Software Enterprises equity

     

     

    247,284

     

     

     

    247,838

     

    Non-controlling interests

     

     

    13,578

     

     

     

    16,859

     

    Total equity

     

     

    260,862

     

     

     

    264,697

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY

     

    $

    422,498

     

     

    $

    404,606

     



    MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
    CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
    U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)

     

     

    Three months ended

     

     

    Nine months ended

     

     

     

    September 30,

     

     

    September 30,

     

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Unaudited

     

     

    Unaudited

     

    Revenues

     

    $

    94,892

     

     

    $

    85,843

     

     

    $

    266,621

     

     

    $

    234,703

     

    Cost of Revenues

     

     

    65,794

     

     

     

    58,458

     

     

     

    187,914

     

     

     

    160,442

     

    Gross profit

     

     

    29,098

     

     

     

    27,385

     

     

     

    78,707

     

     

     

    74,261

     

    Research and development, net

     

     

    2,316

     

     

     

    2,235

     

     

     

    6,479

     

     

     

    6,277

     

    Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses

     

     

    15,749

     

     

     

    16,654

     

     

     

    42,607

     

     

     

    43,062

     

    Total operating costs and expenses

     

     

    18,065

     

     

     

    18,889

     

     

     

    49,086

     

     

     

    49,339

     

    Operating income

     

     

    11,033

     

     

     

    8,496

     

     

     

    29,621

     

     

     

    24,922

     

    Financial expenses, net

     

     

    (589

    )

     

     

    (622

    )

     

     

    (1,207

    )

     

     

    (828

    )

    Income before taxes on income

     

     

    10,444

     

     

     

    7,874

     

     

     

    28,414

     

     

     

    24,094

     

    Taxes on income

     

     

    2,039

     

     

     

    1,380

     

     

     

    6,108

     

     

     

    4,897

     

    Net income

     

    $

    8,405

     

     

    $

    6,494

     

     

    $

    22,306

     

     

    $

    19,197

     

    Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests

     

     

    (500

    )

     

     

    (1,045

    )

     

     

    (1,061

    )

     

     

    (3,057

    )

    Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

     

     

    (820

    )

     

     

    (491

    )

     

     

    (2,570

    )

     

     

    (995

    )

    Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders

     

    $

    7,085

     

     

    $

    4,958

     

     

    $

    18,675

     

     

    $

    15,145

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net earnings per share attributable to Magic's shareholders :

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Basic

     

    $

    0.15

     

     

    $

    0.10

     

     

    $

    0.38

     

     

    $

    0.29

     

    Diluted

     

    $

    0.14

     

     

    $

    0.10

     

     

    $

    0.38

     

     

    $

    0.29

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Weighted average number of shares used in computing net earnings per share

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Basic

     

     

    49,031

     

     

     

    48,897

     

     

     

    48,997

     

     

     

    48,888

     

    Diluted

     

     

    49,049

     

     

     

    48,991

     

     

     

    49,046

     

     

     

    48,985

     



    MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
    RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
    U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)

     

     

    Three months ended

     

     

    Nine months ended

     

     

     

    September 30,

     

     

    September 30,

     

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Unaudited

     

     

    Unaudited

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    GAAP gross profit

     

    $

    29,098

     

     

    $

    27,385

     

     

    $

    78,707

     

     

    $

    74,261

     

    Amortization of capitalized software and acquired technology

     

     

    1,284

     

     

     

    1,246

     

     

     

    3,965

     

     

     

    3,679

     

    Amortization of other intangible assets

     

     

    353

     

     

     

    277

     

     

     

    889

     

     

     

    552

     

    Non-GAAP gross profit

     

    $

    30,735

     

     

    $

    28,908

     

     

    $

    83,561

     

     

    $

    78,492

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    GAAP operating income

     

    $

    11,033

     

     

    $

    8,496

     

     

    $

    29,621

     

     

    $

    24,922

     

    Gross profit adjustments

     

     

    1,637

     

     

     

    1,523

     

     

     

    4,854

     

     

     

    4,231

     

    Amortization of other intangible assets

     

     

    1,757

     

     

     

    2,039

     

     

     

    4,335

     

     

     

    4,859

     

    Capitalization of software development

     

     

    (784

    )

     

     

    (876

    )

     

     

    (2,474

    )

     

     

    (3,128

    )

    Costs related to acquisitions

     

     

    538

     

     

     

    314

     

     

     

    1,039

     

     

     

    1,294

     

    Increase in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions

     

     

     

     

     

     

    255

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    255

     

    Stock-based compensation

     

     

    -

     

     

     

    -

     

     

     

    -

     

     

     

    75

     

    Non-GAAP operating income

     

    $

    14,181

     

     

    $

    11,751

     

     

    $

    37,375

     

     

    $

    32,508

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders

     

    $

    7,085

     

     

    $

    4,958

     

     

    $

    18,675

     

     

    $

    15,145

     

    Operating income adjustments

     

     

    3,148

     

     

     

    3,255

     

     

     

    7,754

     

     

     

    7,586

     

    Expenses attributed to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests

     

     

    (232

    )

     

     

    (109

    )

     

     

    (407

    )

     

     

    (728

    )

    Changes in unsettled fair value of contingent consideration related to acquisitions

     

     

    454

     

     

     

    -

     

     

     

    1,602

     

     

     

    -

     

    Deferred taxes on the above items

     

     

    (1,001

    )

     

     

    (25

    )

     

     

    (695

    )

     

     

    (181

    )

    Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders

     

    $

    9,454

     

     

    $

    8,079

     

     

    $

    26,929

     

     

    $

    21,822

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Non-GAAP basic net earnings per share

     

    $

    0.19

     

     

    $

    0.17

     

     

    $

    0.55

     

     

    $

    0.45

     

    Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net earnings per share

     

     

    49,031

     

     

     

    48,897

     

     

     

    48,997

     

     

     

    48,888

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share

     

    $

    0.19

     

     

    $

    0.17

     

     

    $

    0.55

     

     

    $

    0.45

     

    Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net earnings per share

     

     

    49,049

     

     

     

    48,991

     

     

     

    49,046

     

     

     

    48,980

     



    Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Information
    U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)

     

     

    Three months ended

     

     

    Nine months ended

     

     

     

    September 30,

     

     

    September 30,

     

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

     

     

    Unaudited

     

     

    Unaudited

     

     

    Unaudited

     

     

    Unaudited

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Revenues

     

    $

    94,892

     

    100

    %

     

    $

    85,843

     

    100

    %

     

    $

    266,621

     

    100

    %

     

    $

    234,703

     

    100

    %

    Gross profit

     

     

    30,735

     

    32.4

    %

     

     

    28,908

     

    33.7

    %

     

     

    83,561

     

    31.3

    %

     

     

    78,492

     

    33.4

    %

    Operating income

     

     

    14,181

     

    14.9

    %

     

     

    11,751

     

    13.7

    %

     

     

    37,375

     

    14.0

    %

     

     

    32,508

     

    13.9

    %

    Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders

     

     

    9,454

     

    10.0

    %

     

     

    8,079

     

    9.4

    %

     

     

    26,929

     

    10.1

    %

     

     

    21,822

     

    9.3

    %

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Basic earnings per share

     

    $

    0.19

     

     

     

     

    $

    0.17

     

     

     

     

    $

    0.55

     

     

     

     

    $

    0.45

     

     

     

    Diluted earnings per share

     

    $

    0.19

     

     

     

     

    $

    0.17

     

     

     

     

    $

    0.55

     

     

     

     

    $

    0.45

     

     

     



    MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
    CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
    U.S. Dollars in thousands

     

     

    For the Nine months ended September 30,

     

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

     

     

    Unaudited

     

     

    Unaudited

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cash flows from operating activities:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net income

     

    $

    22,306

     

     

    $

    19,197

     

    Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided   by operating activities:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Depreciation and amortization

     

     

    10,096

     

     

     

    10,037

     

    Stock-based compensation

     

     

    -

     

     

     

    75

     

    Change in deferred taxes, net

     

     

    (382

    )

     

     

    (758

    )

    Amortization of marketable securities premium and accretion of discount

     

     

    57

     

     

     

    147

     

    Net change in operating assets and liabilities:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Trade receivables, net

     

     

    5,919

     

     

     

    6,307

     

    Other long-term and short-term accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

     

     

    158

     

     

     

    2,761

     

    Trade payables

     

     

    (179

    )

     

     

    (5,540

    )

    Exchange rate of loans

     

     

    (44

    )

     

     

    1,712

     

    Accrued expenses and other accounts payable

     

     

    3,803

     

     

     

    (5,608

    )

    Deferred revenues

     

     

    (401

    )

     

     

    4,365

     

    Net cash provided by operating activities

     

     

    41,333

     

     

     

    32,695

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cash flows from investing activities:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Capitalized software development costs

     

     

    (2,474

    )

     

     

    (3,128

    )

    Purchase of property and equipment

     

     

    (2,448

    )

     

     

    (1,057

    )

    Cash paid in conjunction with acquisitions, net of acquired cash

     

     

    (16,534

    )

     

     

    (20,889

    )

    Proceeds from maturity and sale of marketable securities

     

     

    5,429

     

     

     

    2,450

     

    Proceeds from short-term bank deposits

     

     

    5,075

     

     

     

    5,127

     

    Investment in marketable securities

     

     

    -

     

     

     

    (202

    )

    Net cash used in investing activities

     

     

    (10,952

    )

     

     

    (17,699

    )

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cash flows from financing activities:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Proceeds from exercise of options by employees

     

     

    229

     

     

     

    69

     

    Issuance of ordinary shares, net

     

     

    -

     

     

     

    (9

    )

    Dividend paid

     

     

    (12,502

    )

     

     

    (14,963

    )

    Dividend paid to non-controlling interests

     

     

    (6,408

    )

     

     

    (400

    )

    Dividend paid to redeemable non-controlling interests

     

     

    (2,013

    )

     

     

    (2,589

    )

    Purchase of redeemable non-controlling interest

     

     

    -

     

     

     

    (1,237

    )

    Purchase of non-controlling interest

     

     

    (18,016

    )

     

     

    -

     

    Short-term and long-term loans received

     

     

    9,090

     

     

     

    878

     

    Repayment of short-term and long-term loans

     

     

    (2,811

    )

     

     

    (7,681

    )

    Net cash used in financing activities

     

     

    (32,431

    )

     

     

    (25,932

    )

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

     

     

    (470

    )

     

     

    699

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Change in cash and cash equivalents

     

     

    (2,520

    )

     

     

    (10,237

    )

    Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

     

     

    81,915

     

     

     

    87,126

     

    Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

     

    $

    79,395

     

     

    $

    76,889

     




    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.